The Denver Nuggets were nearly perfect when they had hardly any margin for error.
Facing a double-digit deficit in the third quarter and elimination with a loss, the Nuggets made five of their first six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to take their first lead of the game and held on for a 111-105 win.
Jamal Murray hit three of Denver’s 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter and finished with a team-high 26 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists. Nikola Jokic, who hit the 3 to give the Nuggets an 89-88 lead midway through the fourth quarter, added 22 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Paul Millsap scored 14 of his 17 points in the third quarter, which helped the Nuggets cut into Los Angeles’ comfortable lead.
Kawhi Leonard led all scorers with 36 points for the Clippers, while Paul George added 26.
The Nuggets will again face elimination in Sunday’s Game 6.