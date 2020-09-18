The third quarter turned on the Denver Nuggets.
In erasing a 3-1 deficit against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round, the Nuggets relied on strong second-half starts for a couple season-saving comebacks.
In Friday’s Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., the third quarter went the other way in a 126-114 Lakers win.
After winning the first quarter 38-36 — thanks to Jamal Murray’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer — the Nuggets ran into foul trouble in the second quarter and saw the Lakers open up an 11-point lead by halftime.
“Even in that first quarter, we didn’t guard anybody,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Our offense was able to score the ball but there was little defense. A huge point of emphasis going into this series was transition, getting back.”
Nikola Jokic was the first Nuggets starter to pick up his third foul less than five minutes into the second quarter and Murray and Paul Millsap would join Jokic on the bench later in the quarter after each picked up their third foul later in the quarter.
“We can’t worry about it,” Murray said of the officiating. “We know how it’s going to be. We know we’re the younger team. We’re just going to play through it. We’re going to find a way and we’re not going to go away too easy.”
The starting trio was back on the court to start the third quarter and all played a role in helping the Nuggets erase 16-, 19- and 12-point deficits in the final three games of the previous series. The Lakers, however, extended their lead to 24 to start the fourth quarter after Anthony Davis made three free throws with 2.8 seconds left in the third following Jokic’s fifth foul.
Davis led all scorers with 37 points on 12-of-21 shooting from the field and a 12-of-15 mark from the free throw line with 10 rebounds and four assists.
“We have to do something different with him. It was too easy for him tonight. He didn’t feel us,” Malone said. “I think over 48 minutes, we just can’t play him the same, give him the same look. That’s definitely something we can look at (on) the film and figure out how we can be better.”
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and LeBron James added 18 and 15 points, respectively, for the Lakers.
Jokic and Murray scored 21 apiece for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. was the only other Denver player in double figures, finishing with 14 points.
Both teams’ reserves handled a majority of the final quarter. The Nuggets’ bench closed the game on a 21-6 run.
Game 2 is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
“We’ve proven it time and time again,” Malone said. “We can learn from our losses and figure out what we need to do better going into the next game to give ourselves a much better chance to win.”