It wasn’t for lack of trying.
Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves and the Arizona Coyotes trimmed the Colorado Avalanche’s series lead to 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.
With 34 seconds left before the second period break, Brad Richardson sent a shot over Pavel Francouz’s shoulder for a 2-1 Arizona lead.
The Avalanche spent the majority of the third period trying to get it back, dominating possession and pelting Kuemper. Colorado pulled Francouz and pressed for the equalizer but Taylor Hall scored an empty-netter.
Mikko Rantanen finally solved Kuemper with less than a minute to play with a shot that pinballed off several legs. Colorado again tried to tie the game but Arizona added another empty-netter.
Andre Burakovsky, who scored what he called a lucky goal Friday that turned out to be the winner, tied the game 1-1 in the second period. His shot from the point deflected off a Coyote.
Derek Stepan scored with 6:29 in. Hall shot a pass out from behind the net to Stepan, who beat Francouz glove side.
Francouz, getting the start in the latter half of the back-to-back, made 19 saves.
Game 4 is Monday.