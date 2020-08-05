One sequence doomed the Rockies on Wednesday night in a 4-3 loss to the Giants.
Jon Gray was rolling early, working around an error in the third and holding a two-run lead in the fourth. Yet another error put a man on base. After a fly ball, Gray got the ground ball that could have ended the inning. However, shortstop Trevor Story had taken a step toward second base when Mike Yastrzemski feigned a stolen-base attempt from first. That tiny movement allowed Donovan Solano’s sharply hit ground ball to narrowly evade Story’s diving attempt.
With two runners on, Brandon Belt popped a fly ball just beyond the wall in right field to put the Giants in front, where they stayed.
The Rockies (8-3) made things interesting, as they have throughout a season that has seen all three losses come by one run. Nolan Arenado hit a home run in the third straight game, this one pulling Colorado to within a run. The leadoff man was aboard in the eighth, but never advanced. In the ninth, Ryan McMahon drew a four-pitch walk with two outs, but Garrett Hampson struck out as a pinch hitter to close it.
Logan Webb earned the victory for the Giants, throwing five innings and allowing two runs — one earned.
The Rockies led 2-0, capitalizing on a Giants error in the third and turning a Sam Hilliard single and stolen base into a run on a David Dahl sacrifice fly in the third.
The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for the Rockies, who will conclude a four-game series with the Giants at 1:10 p.m. Thursday.