Of course it took overtime to settle a classic series between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars.
It was there, 7:24 in, that the Stars’ Joel Kiviranta finished a hat trick and ended Colorado’s season.
Michael Hutchinson made 31 saves Monday in Edmonton. He was in net for both games as the Avalanche charged back from a 3-1 series deficit but couldn’t see them the whole way to the Western Conference final.
Colorado has never won a series in which it trailed 3-1. The Avalanche haven’t advanced past the second round since 2002.
Neither team led by more than a goal. The last time they went through this song and dance, it was a familiar refrain but sped up. Vladislav Namestnikov got his second of the game with 3:40 left in regulation. On the next shift, Kiviranta got his own second goal and knotted the score at 4.
Nathan MacKinnon set a franchise record with a point in every postseason game except the last one.
Hutchinson tried to smother a bouncing puck but Alexander Radulov got there first and put Dallas up first for the second straight game. One minute, nine seconds later, Ian Cole’s shot through traffic was deflected in by Namestnikov.
Andre Burakovsky, with a noted fondness for scoring in elimination games, came tearing through the Stars with a turnover. He ripped a shot over Anton Khudobin’s shoulder to make it 2-1.
Kiviranta tied the game just over three minutes into the second period. After the puck rattled around the crease, Nazem Kadri shoveled it in at the back door to restore the lead and give the Avalanche power play its first goal in 12 tries.
Kadri almost got another on the power play but hit a shrill note off the post. Khudobin (40 saves) then gloved his home-free rebound bid out of the air.
The puck soared through several screens and Radulov scored his second of the game on the power play a little over halfway through the third period.