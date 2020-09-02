To Game 7 we go.
Cale Makar scored the game-winner and Colorado gradually piled on in a 4-1 victory that brought the Avalanche, once down 3-1 in the series, all the way back from the brink.
On the second period’s sole goal Wednesday, Samuel Girard’s shot from the top was blocked. Mikko Rantanen located the puck and tapped it to Makar, who wristed it into the top right corner.
The Avalanche got coach Jared Bednar’s message when it came to staying out of the box for the vast majority of the game. Ian Cole caught a Star high with just over seven minutes left in regulation, leading to Dallas’ first and only power play.
The special teams weren’t above reproach, however. The Colorado power play came up short again and again, finishing 0 for 5. The unit hasn’t scored in 11 attempts over the past two games.
The Avalanche weren’t buzzing like they were early in Game 5 and, unlike much of the series, were afforded time to settle in.
Dallas opened the scoring late in the first period. Miro Heiskanen whipped a shot on net that appeared to brush Nathan MacKinnon’s stick blade and fluttered over the glove of Hutchinson.
Less than two minutes later, Colorado got a response from Nikita Zadorov. He sent a long shot off the post and in while J.T. Compher was pushed into Anton Khudobin (20 saves).
Hutchinson (26 saves) made his best save when the game was scoreless. Colorado’s third goaltender entering the series dove, threw a leg pad out and bodied down the puck to deny Radek Faksa. He later stared down Jamie Oleksiak while preserving the late lead.
MacKinnon orchestrated an insurance goal, sending a pass whizzing by the face of a diving Stars defender. It wound up on the stick of Rantanen.
MacKinnon later added an empty-netter. He has a point in all 14 of Colorado’s playoff games.
Already short on defensemen after Erik Johnson went down in Game 1, his replacement Conor Timmins was injured and did not return.
Gabriel Landeskog appeared to catch the rogue skate blade of one of his teammates and left the second period, but returned midway through the third.
Game 7 in Edmonton, Alberta, is Friday.