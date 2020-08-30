The Colorado Avalanche nearly came all the way back before the Dallas Stars smacked them back down again.
Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz attempted to drop the puck off for Cale Makar behind the net, a play both have made without incident countless times. Rookie defenseman Makar lost track of the puck, which skittered forward and found the stick blade of Dallas’ Denis Gurianov. The Stars’ three-goal lead was restored and they went on to win Game 4, 5-4.
The Stars moved to within a win of the Western Conference Finals. They lead the series 3-1.
The Stars took a 3-0 lead while Colorado sleepwalked through the first period. Francouz bobbled a save and John Klingberg swung it in. Radek Faksa and Jamie Benn tripled the lead with power-play goals 2:12 apart.
It took 18:26 for the Avalanche to officially record their first shot on goal. They rallied in the final few minutes and wound up credited with five shots.
After reanimating following the period break, they outshot Dallas. Valeri Nichushkin sent a rebound over the leg pad of Anton Khudobin (33 saves) to get them on the board. Nichushkin had missed shifts earlier as Jared Bednar double-shifted Nathan MacKinnon, but earned his keep.
The Stars committed a second infraction on a delayed penalty and handed the Avalanche a two-minute 5-on-3. Makar quickly struck, tucking a shot in the top left corner.
Roope Hintz waited out two diving Avalanche players and scored with two seconds left in a third-period Dallas power play.
Then came Makar’s gaffe. Francouz (21 saves) paid the price and gave way to Michael Hutchinson (three saves), who made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut as the Avalanche attempted another comeback.
Nichushkin’s second goal was fluky as well. He threw a shot on net that clanged off the post and by Khudobin, who hardly reacted. Same for Nichushkin, who headed straight over to the bench for the fist bump line.
Vladislav Namestnikov scored with a little over three seconds left to get back to that deceiving one-goal gap.
Colorado’s season could end Monday in Game 5.