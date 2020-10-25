Denver froze in the path of the defending Super Bowl champions. In all phases.
The Broncos coughed up four wildly varied turnovers, gave up a 102-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, missed a PAT and let Kansas City romp to a 43-16 victory in the snow in downtown Denver.
If Empower Field at Mile High was supposed to be the Death Star, given this week’s "Star Wars"-themed build-up, well, it just exploded.
The Broncos were so sloppy — fumbling an attempted flea-flicker and tossing a pick-six among the turnovers — that Kansas City posted the blowout with only minimal production from the league’s ultimate force-sensitive quarterback. Patrick Mahomes threw for 200 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown in a performance that didn’t need to be any better as the Broncos' mistakes did most of the heavy lifting.
Drew Lock threw two interceptions, one that went for a 50-yard touchdown for Kansas City safety Daniel Sorensen and another that bounced out of his receiver's hands and into those of Tyrann Mathieu. The second-year quarterback who compared himself to Darth Vader in facing his hometown team, completed 24 of 39 passes for 254 yards. He didn't throw a touchdown and was sacked twice.
Denver (2-4) running back Melvin Gordon also lost a fumble and flipped high to Lock on a flea-flicker that Kansas City (6-1) recovered.
Phillip Lindsey left the game for Denver, reportedly under concussion protocol, after running nine times for a team-high 79 yards. Gordon ran 17 times for 68 yards and two touchdowns.
The Chiefs, who had a kickoff return touchdown from Byron Pringle, won for the 10th consecutive time in the series.