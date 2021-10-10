At Pittsburgh: Too little, too late for the Broncos.
Denver scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough in a 27-19 loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Broncos' final possession proved fruitless as Teddy Bridgewater threw an interception to James Pierre in the end zone on fourth down.
It was Bridgewater's first interception of the season, and the first time Denver didn't convert on fourth down (eight for eight prior).
Fourth quarter
Steelers 27, Broncos 19
Chris Boswell converts a 43-yard field goal.
Courtland Sutton with seven receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown on his birthday.
Steelers 24, Broncos 19
Terry Bridgewater with the 39-yard touchdown to Courtland Sutton. Broncos fail to convert 2-point conversation.
Denver's defense forces a punt. 7:40 to play in the quarter.
Steelers 24, Broncos 13
Teddy Bridgewater to Kendall Hinton for a touchdown on fourth down. Denver converts three fourth downs on the drive.
Broncos convert a second fourth down on the drive, this time with a pass to Courtland Sutton. First and goal for Denver.
Teddy Bridgewater completes a pass to Tim Patrick on fourth down that converts by inches. First down for Denver.
The Broncos lined up tp go for it on fourth down as the the third quarter expired. They will have the break to think about the decision.
Third quarter
Steelers 24, Broncos 6
Ben Roethlisberger throws an 18-yard touchdown to Chase Claypool. Steelers lead 24-6.
Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris limps off the field. Third and 10 for the Broncos.
Pittsburgh's Chris Boswell with a made field goal, but there is a flag on the play. The 15-yard penalty gives Pittsburgh a first down and takes 3 points off the board.
Broncos don't score on their first drive. Punt the ball to the Steelers.
Halftime: Steelers 16, Broncos 6
Second quarter
Broncos punt to Steelers with 1:37 remaining in the half.
Steelers 17, Broncos 6
Najee Harris scores to give the Steelers an 11-point lead with 2:12 to play in the first half.
Steelers 10, Broncos 6
Pass interference on Kyle Fuller near the end zone. Steelers ball inside the 5.
The Broncos don't convert. Brandon McManus with his second field goal of the game.
Teddy Bridgewater sacked. Third-and-goal from the 17.
Rookie RB Javonte Williams with a 49-yard run for the Broncos. First and goal inside the 10.
Steelers 10, Broncos 3
Broncos 0 for 3 on third down and are forced to punt to the Steelers.
Chris Boswell converts a 48-yard field goal. Steelers go up by a touchdown. 12:42 to play in the quarter.
Steelers RB Najee Harris has 45 yards (39 rushing, 6 receiving) in the first quarter as Pittsburgh dominates time of possession in the first quarter
First quarter
Steelers 7, Broncos 3
Brandon McManus converts for Denver after a fumble recovery. 1:43 to play.
Turnover by Roethlisberger, Broncos ball.
Falcon high school star Kalen Ballage gets his first carry of the season for the Steelers.
Steelers 7, Broncos 0
Diontae Johnson catches a 50-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger.
After suffering their first loss of the season last week at home against the Baltimore Ravens, the Broncos (3-1) look to bounce back as they hit the road to play the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3).
The Broncos are searching for their first 3-0 start on the road in six years.
Follow the game as it unfolds.