The Broncos won it on a Drew Lock touchdown pass to KJ Hamler from the 1 as time expired.
The 31-30 victory over the Chargers on Sunday afternoon in front of 5,700 at Empower Field at Mile High saw the Broncos rally from 21 points down over the final 22 minutes.
A pass interference call on Los Angeles defensive back Brandon Facyson with 1 second left on an incomplete pass on fourth down allowed the Broncos a final snap in which Lock threw the game-winner after scrambling to his right.
The game-winning drive covered 81 yards in 14 plays over the final 2:24.
The frenzied comeback – keyed by a 55-yard touchdown run from Phillip Lindsay and Lock’s most impressive stretch of the season – came after a dud of an opening 38 minutes, particularly on the offensive side.
Denver turned Justin Simmons’ interception into an early field goal, but that was it for a long stretch that, for fans sitting through a sea of vanilla, felt even longer. Denver didn’t pick up a first down until several minutes had ticked off in the second quarter. It didn’t get its second first down until Lock connected with DaeSean Hamilton on a third-and-8 play for an 18-yard gain with 6:54 remaining in the third quarter. Two plays later, Lindsay ran for the score that awoke the offense.
Lock then threw touchdowns to Albert Okwuegbanam and Hamilton and, after throwing for 58 first-half yards, piled up 190 passing yards in the second half.
Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 278 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Los Angeles led 24-3 midway through the third quarter.