Attempting to shake things up and avoid the brink of playoff elimination, the Arizona Coyotes benched their best player of the series. Darcy Kuemper donned a baseball cap and Antti Raanta entered the net for the third period Monday.
It was wildly ineffective.
Cale Makar tore through and around the defense and scored 19 seconds in. The rout was on in an eventual 7-1 victory and the Avalanche took a 3-1 series lead.
Matt Calvert scored a minute and a half later to make it 6-1 and Mikko Rantanen deflected an Erik Johnson shot past Raanta to close the scoring.
Calvert’s fourth line opened the scoring as well. With Ian Cole tying up his man at the benches, Matt Nieto and Calvert got a step on the Coyotes. Nieto passed to Calvert then got it back and redirected it in off his skate.
Nazem Kadri scored the second and third goals as the Avalanche enjoyed three in the final six minutes of the first period. Both came on the power play.
In the second period, Kadri picked off a whiffed attempt to send it around the boards at the blue line. He sent the puck ahead to Andre Burakovsky, who went off on a 2-on-1 with Joonas Donskoi that the Finnish forward finished.
Jakob Chychrun scored the Coyotes’ only goal.
Philipp Grubauer never saw the puck consistently. He made 14 saves for Colorado.