Army's Ahmad Bradshaw holding up the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy after Army defeated Navy in an NCAA college football game in Philadelphia. Army coach Jeff Monken is focused on one thing _ capturing the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. The Black Knights can take the first step toward winning the coveted hardware, emblematic of supremacy among the three service academies, when Air Force visits Michie Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

 Matt Rourke

Army converted this time around and walked off with the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy.

The Black Knights scored on a fourth-and-1 with 1:13 remaining to beat Air Force 10-7 at West Point and deny the Falcons’ bid for a game-winning goal-line stand in the series for the second year in a row.

Jakobi Buchanan plunged in from the 1 for the game-winning touchdown, capping a 16-play, 80-yard game-winning drive that began after an interception from Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels.

The game was then sealed when a deflected pass from Daniels was intercepted on the first play of Air Force’s final drive.

Army has won the Commander-in-Chief's trophy in three of the past four years. Air Force is on a four-year drought.

The Falcons threw three interceptions in the game and missed two first-half field goals.

Air Force didn’t complete a pass over the first 40 minutes before throwing for 85 yards on its lone scoring drive late in the third quarter, which was capped by a 10-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to Kyle Patterson.

