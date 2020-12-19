Army converted this time around and walked off with the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy.
The Black Knights scored on a fourth-and-1 with 1:13 remaining to beat Air Force 10-7 at West Point and deny the Falcons’ bid for a game-winning goal-line stand in the series for the second year in a row.
Jakobi Buchanan plunged in from the 1 for the game-winning touchdown, capping a 16-play, 80-yard game-winning drive that began after an interception from Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels.
The game was then sealed when a deflected pass from Daniels was intercepted on the first play of Air Force’s final drive.
Army has won the Commander-in-Chief's trophy in three of the past four years. Air Force is on a four-year drought.
The Falcons threw three interceptions in the game and missed two first-half field goals.
Air Force didn’t complete a pass over the first 40 minutes before throwing for 85 yards on its lone scoring drive late in the third quarter, which was capped by a 10-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to Kyle Patterson.