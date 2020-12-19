FILE - This Dec. 9, 2017, file photo shows Army's Ahmad Bradshaw holding up the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy after Army defeated Navy in an NCAA college football game in Philadelphia. Army coach Jeff Monken is focused on one thing _ capturing the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. The Black Knights can take the first step toward winning the coveted hardware, emblematic of supremacy among the three service academies, when Air Force visits Michie Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)