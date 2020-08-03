Nolan Arenado’s first home run of the year provided the jolt, but balance ultimately pushed the Rockies past the Giants on Monday.
At one point all nine Colorado hitters had exactly one hit, the defense provided diving plays from Trevor Story and David Dahl and five relievers combined to (mostly) restore order after an early deficit in a 7-6 victory at Coors Field.
Arenado crushed a letters-high Johnny Cueto fastball to deep left for a two-run shot in the sixth, opening a five-run rally that erased a 4-1 deficit. Matt Kemp’s single tied it and David Dahl’s single, combined with a throwing error, put the Rockies in front for good.
The Giants played sloppy defense throughout. An Evan Longoria error in the first led to an unearned run and right fielder Alex Dickerson had a glove on a Ryan McMahon triple at the wall in the five-run sixth.
Chris Owings homered in the eighth – his first with the Rockies – to push the lead to three runs.
The victory in the opener of a four-game series keeps Colorado (7-2) atop the NL West. Tuesday evening’s game will mark the one-sixth mark of the shortened season, and the Rockies will restart at the top of a pitching rotation that has been excellent.
The team's 7-2 start is the best in franchise history.
Maybe the best sign for the Rockies this year is how difficult they have been to beat. Their first loss was a 1-0 pitchers’ duel in the opener. The second saw them lead after 26 outs before a bullpen implosion, and even in that one they nearly overcame a three-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth, scoring twice and leaving the bases loaded.
This one provided a new challenge. Throwing a No. 5 starter for the first time, Colorado had a starting pitcher give up more than two runs for the first time in 12 games dating back to the 2019 season.
Chi Chi Gonzalez cruised through two innings before allowing two home runs in the third, including a two-run shot to Mike Yastrzemski and exiting after giving up three runs in three innings.
Phillip Diehl gave up the Giants’ third home run to Alex Dickerson in his first appearance of the season, then a train of Jeff Hoffman, Tyler Kinley and Carlos Estevez provided scoreless work before handing a three-run lead to Jairo Diaz in the ninth.
Diaz gave up a double and single, which were followed by a McMahon error, before retiring the final two Giants to record a save.