DENVER - The upset is within reach for the Colorado Avalanche.
Colorado's Mikko Rantanen scored his second of the game 10:23 into overtime to give the Avs a 3-2 win and a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Calgary Flames.
One more victory will send the Avalanche over the Western Conference's top finisher and into the next round, with both top seeds felled by wild cards.
It took until midway through the third period Wednesday for the Avs to solve Flames goaltender Mike Smith, who had a bounce-back, 49-save effort after allowing six goals on Monday night.
They made up for lost time and extended Game 4.
“We felt like we were playing too well, especially at the end of the second, to not get rewarded,” Gabriel Landeskog said.
“It’s playoff hockey. You’ve gotta find it wherever it is.”
Philipp Grubauer made 35 saves, including a game-saver in early overtime where he was looking up at Mikael Backlund at the side of the net, anticipated perfectly and twitched his foot upward to stop the shot.
He also helped the team finish off a penalty kill 22 seconds before Rantanen’s winner, which capped a quick and efficient rally.
One minute, 12 seconds after the Flames went ahead 2-0, a Matt Calvert rebound made it through several legs and left-alone J.T. Compher sent it into the cage.
Then as Calgary’s discipline slipped in the final minutes, Nathan MacKinnon put a pass onto the tape of Rantanen on the power play. Rantanen redirected it past Smith to tie the game with 2:50 left in regulation.
“That’s the type of player he is. He has the ability to change momentum in games,” Landeskog said. “To come back from injury and step right into the playoffs, it’s pretty impressive.”
It was Rantanen's fourth game back after missing eight due to injury. It was his third goal and sixth point of the playoffs.
Earlier the Avalanche got a little bold and a little sloppy, getting caught with six men out for a power play. The penalty carryover into the second period led to some close calls and the Flames put the Avs further back on their heels.
“Just didn’t have our (offensive) zone mojo going,” coach Jared Bednar said.
Six seconds into a penalty to Erik Johnson, a point shot made it through and trickled over the line before Grubauer turned around. Elias Lindholm, third on the Flames in scoring but with just an assist so far in the playoffs, got the goal to make it 1-0.
Smith and Landeskog did a synchronized dive in the second period but Smith was the one who got top marks, extending the glove and making the save. The Colorado captain later saw his potential first goal of the series clang off the post.
The Avalanche pressed to end the second and start the third, but Derek Ryan doubled the Calgary lead. Grubauer made a save off his shoulder and it bounced to Ryan in front of the net.
Colorado's Cale Makar played 20:06 and was plus-one in his second pro game.
Game 5 is Friday in Calgary - the first of three chances to end it, and advance to the second round for the first time since 2008.
“Everyone knows that the last one...is the hardest one,” Bednar reminded.