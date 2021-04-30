Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar announced Friday morning that three of four players coming off the COVID-19 protocol-related absences list would play that night against the San Jose Sharks.
Top-line forward Mikko Rantanen, starting goaltender Philipp Grubauer and forward Joonas Donskoi, who is a goal away from tying his career high, were set to return.
“Not easy to come back in and pick up where you left off, but those guys have been putting in some good work,” Bednar said.
Rookie defenseman Bowen Byram had an injury setback and is week-to-week.
Bednar said previously that Rantanen’s absence had been due to contact tracing, but he was also “under the weather.” Andre Burakovsky filled in with Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog in Rantanen’s absence.
“I’m happy to be back now and I feel pretty good,” Rantanen said.