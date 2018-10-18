GLENDALE, Ariz. - Von Miller called this one correctly. He promised his Denver Broncos would travel to the desert and destroy the (already pretty much destroyed) Arizona Cardinals.
His words came true.
Hey, I know what you're thinking. It's only been a couple of weeks since the Broncos got wasted by the Jets.
Which bring us to the question of the night:
How weighty is this rout?
Stay tuned. We’ll find out the answer to that question in the weeks to come.
One thought: Think your life is going poorly? Hey, it could be worse. You could be an Arizona Cardinals fan.
Reactions to the victory:
One – The Broncos' defense in the first half was magnificent. Yes, I realize they were defending against the Cardinals, who ranked last in NFL offense (220 yards per game) before Thursday’s game. (The Rams average 464 yards.)
Still, it was an impressive performance. Have you ever seen one pick-six defender (Chris Harris Jr.) slapping hands to celebrate with another pick-six defender (Todd Davis) as they cross the goal line together?
Me, neither.
The Broncos' offensive struggles this season make some sense. The Broncos' sometimes awful defense makes no sense. The talent is there. On Thursday, the Broncos showed that talent. The Cardinals crawled to 82 yards in the first half.
Two – Speaking of magnificent, Emmanuel Sanders was a versatile force in the first half, throwing for a touchdown while on the dead run and then hauling in a 64-yard TD from Case Keenum.
At times last season, I wondered if the Sanders Show was drawing to a close. He looked beat down, which makes sense; few NFL players have endured as many on-field beatings as Sanders.
This season, he’s returned fully to life.
3) Traffic is no fun in Greater Phoenix.
At kickoff, there were tens of thousands of empty seats at State Farm Stadium. I believed the empty seats were the result of the Cardinals' horrid 1-5 start.
That wasn’t it.
By the middle of the second quarter, there was a respectable crowd at State Farm. (With tens of thousands of Broncos fans wearing orange.)
The late comers had been trapped in an epic traffic jam. I-25 is tough, especially as you (slowly) roam through downtown Denver. I-10 is worse, much worse.