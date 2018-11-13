The Los Angeles Rams informed Air Force officials that they will remain in Colorado Springs as planned, even as their need to practice at altitude was eliminated by developments in Mexico.
Air Force associate athletic director for communications Troy Garnhart told The Gazette that the Rams are remaining in town despite the NFL’s decision to move the game from Mexico City to L.A. Coliseum because of unacceptable field conditions.
The Rams arrived in Colorado on Monday evening and had their first light practice at Air Force on Tuesday afternoon. They will take Wednesday off and then return for workouts Thursday through Saturday at the indoor Holaday Athletic Center just north of Clune Arena and the Cadet Ice Arena.
Los Angeles had followed the precedent set last year by New England, which practiced in Colorado Springs before playing in similar altitude in Mexico City.
No reason was given for the Rams opting to stay in town to prepare for what is now a home game, but a wildfire is burning near the team’s practice facility in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
There were conflicting reports about the Rams’ intentions after the NFL decided to move the game. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the team was returning to Los Angeles, but several beat reporters tweeted that it would remain in Colorado Springs.
The practices will be closed to the public.
Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said he is excited to meet with Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor, whom he recruited to Wake Forest when Taylor was a high school student in Norman, Okla. Calhoun then left for the Denver Broncos, and Taylor ended up playing at Nebraska.
“It will be good to see him,” Calhoun said, noting that otherwise Air Force will try to “stay out of their way.”
