For Ben Conlin, it doesn’t matter what type of course he’s running on.
Fast and flat, slow and hilly — for the Rampart senior, it all hurts the same. The difference is that when he’s running on a course like Monument Valley Park, it hurts for a shorter amount of time.
Thursday that time was 15:46, a season record and a title-winning performance at the 5A PPAC championships.
His winning time, followed by teammate Noah Gandley in second, helped the Rams claim the team title by three points over Liberty.
Rampart coach Robert Young said his team was ready to "go after it" and was pleased that a season of work is showing up at the right time. But when it comes to Conlin, Young is ready to see him take it to the next level.
“I was happy with his time but I know he is capable of so much faster,” Young said. “I know he has the gears.”
While he didn’t match his PR at Monument Valley, Conlin hopes to defend his 5A Region 5 title next week, eyeing his record of 15:45.
“This race today definitely makes me feel confident,” Conlin said. “There are a couple of guys who weren’t at this race who will be at regionals next week that will be more competitive, so next week will probably be quite a bit faster, but I’m confident and I’m looking forward to it.”
He hopes his confidence from the final two weeks of the season will extend beyond regionals and into the state championships in two weeks, aiming to erase a disappointing showing last year.
“Last year was one of the worst races I’ve had at state, and I did not perform where I should have,” Conlin said. “The last couple of years I have been chasing after people who have been ‘out of my league’ who I think can pull me to something good, but this year we are focusing on a new race plan to run my race and run what I’m feeling and not what other people are pulling me to run. So this year I’m coming in with a lot more confidence in what I should be running and not what other people do.”
Pine Creek girls dominate 5A PPAC, placing seven in the top 10
If it seemed like every time you looked at the finish line at the 5A PPAC championships, another runner in white, green and blue was crossing the line — it’s because they were.
Of the top 10 finishers at Monument Valley Park, seven hailed from Pine Creek as the Eagles dominated the 5A PPAC championships, winning the team title, and sweeping the top four places with ease. Pine Creek won with a near-perfect score of 16 points, while Rampart took second place with 61.
Lauren Boutelle took first in 19:10, followed by Natalie Buchanen (19:22), Emma Wilhelm (19:45) and Kayla Anderson (19:48).
“This season has not gone exactly how I liked it so far, but the last two races have been really good and I’ve been dropping a lot of time so I am hoping to continue that throughout the season,” Boutelle said.
Rampart’s Mollie Roden was the first non-Pine Creek runner to cross the finish line in 19:56, followed by Pine Creek’s Madelyb Blazo (20:17), Makala Jaramillo (20:25) and Alyssa McKamey (20:32).
Completed results were not reported by The Gazette’s 9:30 deadline Thursday. Check GazettePreps.com for more race results as they are submitted.