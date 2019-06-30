Arguably one of the biggest names in the 97th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb learned first hand Sunday what it means to "let the mountain decide."
Travis Pastrana, a 35-year old world-famous stunt man, hit the throttle in his 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport and could tell the conditions were not ideal.
“I just just starting to get going and I saw just a few rain drops, but then I hit hail,” Pastrana said. “The window fogged almost completely up, couldn’t see anything and I couldn’t find the fog thing. I’m hydroplaning, there’s hail, downpour like no other, and I finally get toward the top and it’s sunny, and I’m like - are we still on the same planet?”
But that wasn’t the worst of Pastrana’s problems.
“I’m coming around at about 110 on one of the fast corners and there’s a herd of big horned sheep just from left to right,” Pastrana said. “So I’m weaving in and out of sheep.”
Travis Pastrana had a heckuva time getting up the mountain in his 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport. "I hit hail, rain, freaking sheep or emu or something the whole way across the road, I almost had to stop when I was supposed to be going 100.." #ppihc #pikespeakhillclimb pic.twitter.com/yWrT1gIMsV— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) June 30, 2019
With an unofficial time of 11:24.287 Pastrana said he was a minute off his goal time up America’s Mountain, but the weather didn’t dampen his spirits.
“It was fun, I was laughing the whole time,” Pastrana said. “That’s why people race Pikes Peak because it’s a true test of man and machine and courage and everything and these elements are a part of it. It was definitely disappointing to not fulfill what I think the potential could have been for the mountain but at the end of the day I had a blast.”