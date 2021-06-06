DENVER — As Raimel Tapia slumped late last month, he limited his work in the batting cage.
Unlike some players, who need extra hitting time to work on their mechanics, he capped his time in the batting cage at two hours. He made small tweaks, but didn’t want to overthink his swing. Tapia fares better when he dives into video, and he said he learns better from watching, not necessarily doing.
So that’s what he did, and his numbers, as he predicted, returned to where he expected them to. He’s 12 for 24 in his last four games with five RBIs and six doubles.
Tapia had a RBI single in the third inning Sunday as the Rockies defeated the Athletics 3-1 to avoid being swept. It's the fourth time this season the Rockies have held their opponent to one run or fewer.
After a day off, the Rockies will go on the road again, first to Miami then to Cincinnati. While they have been able to get by at Coors Field this season, the road has been a completely different story.
They are 4-22 on the road, where they have been outscored 131-63. Manager Bud Black said they have engaged in more meetings this week, and have had more conversations than the public can imagine.
"We have to score runs on the road," Black said. "We are doing everything we can from coaching, conversation, early work."
On Sunday, with the upcoming road trip in the back of their minds, Germán Márquez pitched six innings, allowing just one run on four hits. He walked one (tied with his season low) and struck out six. His command of his fastball was steady, and his slider and curveball also played a big part in his outing. Marquez’s ERA over his last six games is 1.66.
Márquez focused on his tempo in his bullpen sessions this week, timing his first movement to the time he releases the ball to get consistent results.
"I'm getting the results, and I’m so happy about it," he said.
Mychal Givens struck out three in the seventh, and Daniel Bard took care of business in the eighth and ninth, capping off another strong outing from the bullpen after a rough May.
After two hitless innings from both teams, the Rockies got on board in the third off an RBI single from Tapia. It was their first lead of the series. In the fourth inning, Brendan Rodgers, a day after hitting his first major league home run, hit a sacrifice fly to send Charlie Blackmon home. Ryan McMahon scored on a sacrifice fly from Dom Nuñez in the eighth.
The A’s got their only run, an RBI double from Sean Murphy, in the sixth inning.
As they head out on the road, Sunday could be a game they try to replicate. They didn't wildly out-hit the A's, only compiling one more, but they were able to string together at-bats to get runs on the board.
"We can't always out-slug the other team," McMahon said. "We have to pull together good at-bats. I think that's always going to be our goal. Have good at-bats, play hard baseball. We can win games 3-1."