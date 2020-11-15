Raiders run over mistake-prone Broncos 37-12

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas.

 Isaac Brekken

5

Times in the first 15 seconds of his postgame press conference that Broncos guard Dalton Risner said the word “unacceptable” in reference to the team's performance in a 37-12 loss to the Raiders.

4

Interceptions for the Raiders defense over its past 14 games entering Sunday.

4

Interceptions for the Raiders defense against Denver and quarterback Drew Lock on Sunday.

4

Possessions for Denver that started inside its own 10-yard line. Those drives resulted in two turnovers and two punts. The Broncos never had starting field position better than their 29.

21+

Second-half deficits the Broncos have faced in their three games against AFC West foes. They lost 43-16 to Kansas City and 37-12 to Las Vegas. They trailed San Diego by 21 points in the third quarter but came back to win 31-30.

