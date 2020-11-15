5
Times in the first 15 seconds of his postgame press conference that Broncos guard Dalton Risner said the word “unacceptable” in reference to the team's performance in a 37-12 loss to the Raiders.
4
Interceptions for the Raiders defense over its past 14 games entering Sunday.
4
Interceptions for the Raiders defense against Denver and quarterback Drew Lock on Sunday.
4
Possessions for Denver that started inside its own 10-yard line. Those drives resulted in two turnovers and two punts. The Broncos never had starting field position better than their 29.
21+
Second-half deficits the Broncos have faced in their three games against AFC West foes. They lost 43-16 to Kansas City and 37-12 to Las Vegas. They trailed San Diego by 21 points in the third quarter but came back to win 31-30.