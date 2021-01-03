Denver Broncos wear the number “44” on the back of their helmets in honor of former Broncos running back and Hall of Famer Floyd Little who died at the age of 78. The Denver Broncos take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.The Broncos lost their season finale game to the Raiders by a score of 32-31.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)