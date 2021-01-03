0
3,000-yard passers, 1,000-yard rushers or 1,000-yard receivers for the Broncos this season (after Melvin Gordon III came up 14 yards short of the mark on the ground), the first time the franchise has failed to put a player over one of those milestones since 1992. They were one of 10 teams to miss those marks this season.
5
Consecutive years in which the Broncos have missed the playoffs. It’s the third time the franchise has endured a streak that long since the AFL-NFL merger.
5
Wins for the Broncos in 2020. It was only the fourth time the team has won five or fewer games in a 16-game season.
5
Interceptions this season for Denver Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons. He is the NFL’s lone safety with multiple picks over the past five years. Only Tyrone Braxton (9 in 1996), Steve Foley (6 in 1984) and Bernard Jackson (6 in 1978) have recorded more as safeties in a season for Denver since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.
44
Decals on the back of the Broncos helmets on Sunday, honoring Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little. Little, who starred for Denver from 1967-75, died Friday at 78.
92
Yards on a fourth-quarter touchdown completion from Drew Lock to Jerry Jeudy. According to pro-football-reference.com, it was the second-longest offensive play from scrimmage in Broncos history in a regular-season game — trailing only a 93-yard pass from Jay Cutler to Eddie Royal in 2008.
107
Catches this season for Las Vegas tight end Darren Waller — including nine Sunday for 117 yards with a touchdown and the game-winning 2-point conversion — to set the Raiders record for receptions in a season set by Tim Brown with 104 in 1997.
339
Passing yards for Drew Lock in Sunday’s finale. He finished the season with two 300-yard passing game in 13 starts. The primary quarterbacks for the other teams in the AFC West — Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Las Vegas’ Derek Carr and Los Angeles’ Justin Herbert — combined for 23.