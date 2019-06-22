Triple check the seat belt, give a fist bump and say, "I love you."
That’s how races begin for members of the Christmas family, and every opportunity to get behind the wheel is like a holiday.
Coy, Alexandria and 19-year-old Coy Jr. aren’t your average family. Where some might take lucrative vacations, the Christmases pour their time, money and energy into cars, especially when it comes to racing them.
Most recently, the Superior, Wisconsin, natives were in Colorado Springs for the Pikes Peak Airstrip Attack, a half-mile side-by-side trap speed racing event.
“Racing is in the blood, so we are hard-core into it,” Coy said. “We love it and try to do as many events as possible with each other. It’s about being with the family.”
Coy drove a 2015 Lamborghini Huracan that sat near 3,000 horsepower wrapped with what he described as cotton candy colors, while his son cruised in the same model but with less horsepower and a purple Darth Vader wrap. Alex operated in a yellow 2006 Ford GT which pushes 1,700 horsepower.
“This is where we really get in our element, but our big message is to stay safe and always remain humble in the process,” Alex said. “It could be gone, that fast.”
‘It was instant chemistry’
Coy's and Alex’s journey didn’t begin on the tracks.
The two met when Alex, 17, was a hostess at Red Lobster back in 2001. Once she turned 18, she decided to get into a serious relationship and later married Coy, who is eight years older.
Alex said it was unspoken love from the moment they met.
Even though she didn’t know Coy until 2001, Alex had always been heavily interested in vehicles, especially muscle cars. It just so happened that Coy had a 1976 Chevrolet Camaro at the time they met.
“It was instant chemistry,” she said. “He was a muscle car driver, and I got all geeked up. It was always that commonality and passion for cars we had.”
Ten years after the couple met, Alex got a 2013 Nissan GTR for her birthday in 2011 and began preparing it for racing conditions, all the way to 2,500 horsepower.
Alex competed in her first drag race 2 1/2 years ago, and she said the rest is history. Before either anyone knew it, she set the fastest woman world record in 2018 by going 220.48 mph in that GTR at the Pikes Peak Airstrip Attack.
“I’m more of a go-by-feel racer,” Alex, 35, said. “I just love to drive. Where (Coy) will back off, I might not in certain situations.”
Once Alex started consistently taking down Coy, he made the switch from his Ford Mustang to a GTR of his own. He only amped it up to 1,200 horsepower before getting behind the wheel of a Lamborghini last year.
“I’m selling my GTR for a Lamborghini, babe,” Coy recalls telling Alex the day of his test drive. “This thing shifts so smooth.”
Coy purchased a Lamborghini and contacted Kevin Howeth of Underground Racing, who was ecstatic about turning the car into a racing powerhouse.
While all that was going on, Coy Jr. was finally getting old enough to race, so he got involved in regular road contests and spent nearly a year training in Atlanta under TopSpeed Motorsports Owner and President Nathan Cicio.
“He can drive a car better than me and my wife can,” Coy, 42, said of his son. "He’s good, but everybody can get better.”
“I find your lack of speed disturbing.”2019 Pikes Peak Airstrip Attack - Darth Vader edition. pic.twitter.com/9gfViH3qQT— Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) June 22, 2019
Since he started racing over two years ago, Coy Jr. has put about 20 car races under his belt. He started as a kid with ATVs and dirt bikes before his father convinced him to drive cars when he was old enough.
“It’s an experience,” Coy Jr. said. “I’m just out here enjoying a good time with my family. I think we are very outgoing and love talking to others about cars.”
When Coy Jr.’s father isn’t behind the wheel or giving his son tips on racing, he’s working as the co-founder and CEO of Fasetto, a content sharing and messaging program. Coy’s job takes him to different parts of the world and he often logs 100 or more hours per week.
His company builds software by constructing an operating system and framework that can be used on database platforms.
“We’re nerds, basically,” Coy said, laughing. “Before this, I did really well in the video game industry. We love building new software and making technology for automobiles, homes and phones.”
Because of the long hours Coy spends as a businessman, his wife, Alex, said the best way to get him off his phone or laptop is to race cars. It serves as a way for everyone, Coy Jr. included, to escape reality and tear it up on the tracks.
Next up in the Christmas family line is 9-year-old Hadley, who has already started to run go-karts and ATVs.
“She’s getting into it,” Coy said. “When you’ve got a mom that has records for quarter-mile, half-mile and roll races, you might as well follow in line.”