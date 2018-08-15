Second-year Colorado Springs Christian School cross country coach Abbie Morgan will have a girls’ team for the first time this fall, and with a runner like senior Rachel Ingram, the Lions are looking to do more than just see five girls finish races.
“If they can stay healthy and they put in the work, I would fully expect to do really well in our league and at regionals,” Morgan said. “I would hope so.”
Ingram won the Class 3A Region 2 race in Woodland Park last year in 20 minutes, 19.4 seconds, nearly 20 seconds ahead of second place, but the Lions were one runner short of fielding a team.
That isn’t expected to be the case in 2018 thanks to a crop of underclassmen.
“It’s super exciting because, like, we can actually compete this year. We can actually score as a team,” Ingram said.
“They’re all so young, so I think if they keep running, they can develop into really good runners.”
The Lions spent the first week of the season building a bond, spending days of the first week of practice climbing the Manitou Incline and paddle boarding on Prospect Lake.
“Part of it is it’s summertime, and we’re still trying to build our team up and so keeping it fun, you know you’re going to get kids out here doing fun, different stuff,” Morgan explained. “I think it helps with the bonding part of the experience.”
And while Morgan and Ingram agreed the Lions’ lone senior is the lead-by-example type, it’s quite an example.
“She works hard. She doesn’t complain,” Morgan said. “You can’t ask for better.”
Ingram didn’t run cross country as a freshman but took 30th at state in 2016. As a junior, she cut 1:40 off her state time to finish eighth in 3A.
This year, she’s looking to shred another four seconds off her 19:06.3 state time, a personal best, to break the CSCS record.
“I really want to get the school record. I think that would be really cool,” she said. “I think it would be cool to get like top five in state and regionals again.”
Accomplishing both would likely make an already difficult college decision moreso.
Ingram said she came to CSCS expecting to play basketball in college, and while that’s certainly an option after averaging 14.3 points, three rebounds and 3.3 steals while shooting 46 percent on 151 attempts from 3-point range for the 3A runners-up, collegiate running is becoming a possibility after getting some interest from schools in California.
“I’m like ‘Is God telling me that’s where you need to go?’ I don’t know,” Ingram admitted.
“For these past three years — or like my whole life — I was like ‘I’m going to do basketball in college,’ and now I’m like ‘Well, I’m pretty good at running, so I could try it,’ and now I’m so confused.”
Assuming she picks a sport to pursue at the next level, Ingram won’t be around to monitor the progress, but she hopes a strong 2018 season is a step toward a more accomplished cross country program.
“Some of them have told me they want to run in college, so I hope they stick with it, and I think it’s going to be cool to see them in the future,” Ingram said.
“Hopefully … CSCS has not been known for cross country, so it would be cool to be known for that.”