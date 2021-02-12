DENVER — A miss turned out to be better than a make for the Denver Nuggets late in Friday’s 97-95 win over Oklahoma City at Ball Arena.
After the first of his two free throws rolled off the rim with the Nuggets up two with .7 seconds left, rookie R.J. Hampton gambled and intentionally missed his second attempt. The decision, made by Hampton according to Denver coach Michael Malone, forced the Thunder to get a rebound and attempt a shot from the other free throw line, which missed, with less than a second left.
“I thought it was a great play by R.J.,” Jamal Murray said.
“They got to make a full-court heave with .5 seconds left off a miss. It’s just an IQ play.”
A made free throw would’ve allowed the Thunder to run a desperate, full-court set play to tie, but if he missed everything, the Thunder could run that same play with a chance for a buzzer-beating win.
“My concern with telling him to miss, and I’ve seen this happen before, is guys try to miss on purpose, and they don’t touch the rim, which gives the other team the ball, side out,” Malone said. “That was a well-timed miss, well-placed miss that allowed us to eke out a division win.”
After trailing by 19 late in the second quarter, the Nuggets finally took the lead on Nikola Jokic’s 15-foot jumper with 1:21 left. Denver increased the lead to four a few times in the final minute, but each time Oklahoma City got it back down to two, including Darius Bazley’s layup with 1.5 seconds left that preceded Hampton’s adventure at the free-throw line.
“I think someone told him (to miss). I’m not sure,” Jokic said.
“You don’t know what could happen, but we won the game, so that’s the most important thing.”
Jokic and Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 22 points apiece. Jokic added 13 rebounds and he just missed a triple-double with nine assists.
“I think people are overlooking the way he’s dominating the game so easily like tonight,” Murray said of his Most Valuable Player candidate teammate.
Three of Murray’s points came on a goaltending call on Hamidou Diallo as time expired in the third quarter, helping the Nuggets cut the deficit to nine.
“I don’t know why he would do that,” Murray answered when asked about the play. “That’s a question for him — it ain’t for me. It counted, though.”
Justin Jackson scored 20 points off Oklahoma City’s bench to lead the Thunder. Oklahoma City was without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who leads the Thunder with 22.6 points and 6.5 assists per game, and a handful of others. Early, it looked like Al Horford would pick up the scoring load, scoring 12 points in the game’s first six minutes, but he finished with 16 points, as did Diallo.
“He was just too comfortable,” Malone said of Horford’s hot start. “There was too much separation, too much air space, so I think as the game went on, we did a much better job of crowding him, getting into him, trying to make him put it on the ground.”
The Nuggets are scheduled to conclude a four-game homestand Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.