Some highlights from The Gazette's Brent Briggeman's conversations at Mountain West Media Days over two days at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson, Nev.
***
“Our schedule this year is probably harder than an Air Force Academy team has ever played.” – TROY CALHOUN, Air Force coach
***
“The running quarterbacks, I remember. It seemed like for eight years in a row the same guy would come back and they’d just change his name. It was crazy.” – GARY ANDERSON, who returns to Utah State as head coach this year (he held that role with the Aggies from 2009-2012) and has a long history against Air Force as a Utah defensive assistant for 11 seasons between 1997 and 2012
***
“I don’t want to make excuses for the season. We were 3-9, and that’s what we were. It was definitely an obstacle that we had to work through – me personally and us as a staff and with the team. It was what it was. I was out, then I was able to come back. I wasn’t full strength. We could sit here and say that was the reason, but we didn’t run the ball very well, we didn’t tackle very well. Those were some things we have to improve and didn’t have anything to do with my sickness. But I am glad to be back and mentally feel really good, so I’m excited about this season.” – MIKE BOBO, Colorado State football coach after hospitalization last August for peripheral neuropathy — numbness in both feet and in his hands
***
“The kids that go to the academy, they think deeper than that. The NFL might be a dream, but I don’t care how big that NFL dream is, you’re not going to the academy unless you’re a certain kind of kid. And that certain kind of kid is still going to go to the academy. It’s good for them that every once in a while when they have one talented enough, it’ll be good that he gets to go to the NFL. But those kids don’t go there for that. So I don’t think it’ll make a darn bit of difference.” – ROCKY LONG, San Diego State coach on the potential impact of a policy that would allow service academy athletes to turn pro immediately after graduation
***
“Wrecking one of them is pretty frowned upon.” – KADE WAGUESPACK, Air Force senior tight end who has spent part of his summer instructing a Remotely Piloted Aircraft session with $35,000 drones
***
“People do kind of look down at Air Force as not as skilled, not as big, not as fast, but we have some very skilled people on our team. People don’t really understand that, but we have a lot of skill this year and a lot of talent going into this season.” – JEREMY FEJEDELEM, Air Force safety
***
“I’ll never take the little things for granted, even the runs and lifts. It’s definitely changed my perspective on things.” – COLLIN HILL, Colorado State quarterback who has suffered two knee injuries in his career
***
“You’ve got to play very disciplined against that (Air Force) offense. You can’t let your eyes go astray. One things we really taught ourselves is you can’t keep your eye on the ball, you just keep your eye on your guy. If you keep your eye on the ball, your eyes are going to go everywhere. You just let your guy come to you. But it’s tiring, playing against that team, because those guys are smashmouth. Those O-linemen are coming straight to you. Everything’s going 100 miles per hour and you can get lost real quick against them.” – TIP GALEAI, Utah State defensive end
***
“You kind of got to separate that stuff. There’s the cool stuff over there, but then there’s the stuff you’ve really got to focus on. If you have that mindset that the team and the Mountain West championship is what your goal is, it’s not hard to keep that other stuff on the side.” – JORDAN LOVE, Utah State quarterback on keeping a budding Heisman Trophy campaign (complete with personalized candies) from going to his head
***
“We lost to Pine Creek in the 4A state championship my junior year. Lost to Air Academy basketball in the 4A state championship my junior year. So it was a tough run there.” – COOPER ROTHE, Wyoming kicker and Lou Groza Award finalist who is from Longmont and has not-so-fond memories of Colorado Springs-area teams
“That’s something you have nightmares about. It’s so simple, but at the same time if one person is off it can ruin the whole scheme.” – EMMANUEL JONES, Colorado State defensive end on recalling Air Force fullback Cole Fagan’s 260 rushing yards in a 27-19 Falcons victory over the Rams last year
***
“I know it’s going to be a tough environment with the altitude and the cadets. They’re right there, chatting you away. That’s what I’ve heard. It should be fun. I’m excited about it.” – JOSH LOVE, San Jose State QB Josh Love on an upcoming Sept. 27 visit to Air Force
***
“That’s what makes this league kind of unique is the different styles you run up against each week. Obviously throwing (Air Force) into the mix brings a whole different style.” – JEFF TEDFORD, Fresno State coach who has guided his alma mater to a 22-6 record over the past two years and now adds Air Force to the schedule after not playing them in that span
***
“They can bring pressure, they can get to the quarterback. Those things hurt the passing game, also.” – NICK ROLOVICH, Hawaii coach as he downplayed the matchup advantage of the Rainbow Warriors' No. 9-ranked passing offense from a year ago against an Air Force defense that ranked 116th in passing efficiency
***
“It’s in Colorado, right? I’ve never been to Colorado. I’m looking forward to seeing what it’s all about.” – RONNIE RIVERS, Fresno State running back who said his tunnel vision on the next game on the schedule has left him giving no thought to Air Force or other upcoming opponents