Pervis Louder will be Air Force’s lone honoree for Senior Day festivities on Saturday.
The 6-foot-4 guard from Raleigh, N.C., is averaging 4.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game this season. He has played more than 10 minutes just twice in the team’s past 11 games, a year after knee surgery that sapped some of the explosiveness and speed that were his top assets as a player.
“He’s just a class person,” coach Dave Pilipovich said. “Raised the right way. He’s a just a good person, and I respect him for hanging in there when some friends have not.”
The senior class has whittled down over the years, with three transferring to programs in their home states. Danny Hummer moved closer to home and walked on at Ohio State. Jason Anderson, a Doherty graduate, is now at CSU-Pueblo, where he leads the NCAA Division II team in rebounding and is second in scoring and assists. Jace Chacon also went the D-2 route, transferring to Western Washington.
Dylan Clark, another local player from Sand Creek, is still at the academy but not playing basketball. The same is true for Malik Abbott and Dane Norman. David Louthan, from Air Academy, came to Air Force as a two-sport athlete and chose soccer, where he was a standout for the NCAA Tournament-qualifying team this fall.
That leaves only Louder, who will start on Saturday. The Falcons still have one home game left — a 9 p.m. Tuesday game against Nevada on March 5 — but the coaching staff allowed Louder the choice of celebrating Senior Day on Saturday or that game and he chose this one to make it easier for family to attend from North Carolina.
Louder will serve at the prep school for one year before becoming an acquisitions officer.
“He’s going to be a good officer, and we’re happy he’s going to be around another year,” Pilipovich said. “He’s going to be able to help the young players.”
