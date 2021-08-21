Zach Larrier appears to have made a move up the depth chart at quarterback for Air Force.
The sophomore, who doubles as a standout sprinter for the Falcons track team, took second-team repetitions behind junior Haaziq Daniels during the team’s second (and final public) scrimmage on Saturday morning at Falcon Stadium. Senior Warren Bryan, who had been working with the No. 2 offense, was with the No. 3 group on Saturday and sophomore Jensen Jones was also in the top four.
“He keeps improving,” coach Troy Calhoun said of Larrier. “Works exceptionally hard. He’s going to keep getting better as we go forward. Phenomenal attitude. Great drive. Incredibly respected and liked by his teammates. His execution improves as we move forward.”
Larrier showed soft touch on a long touchdown pass to Seth Meador during the scrimmage, but it’s his speed that brings the most attention.
The Ohio native ran personal bests of 10.68 seconds in the 100 meters, 21.3 in the 200 and 46.49 in the 400 in high school.
Last year he won the Mountain West 200-meter championship with a 21.16 time in Fresno, Calif.
To put that speed into perspective, speedy Ben Waters — the standout Air Force receiver who in 2019 averaged 57.6 yards on seven touchdown catches — ran 11.16 (100), 21.85 (200) and 47.74 (400) in high school as a track standout for Valor Christian.
“When Zach drops back and there’s a wide-open lane and he has room to run, he’s going to make a big play for sure,” Daniels said of Larrier.
Added linebacker Demonte Meeks, “You better get the right angle against him.”
At other contested positions, sophomores Micah Davis (slot receiver) and Jordan Gidrey (tailback) lined up with the first team. Senior Brandon Lewis figures to factor into one or both of those spots and scored a touchdown in the scrimmage. Junior Amari Terry is also in the mix, and sophomore tailback John Lee Eldridge III, who has impressed in spurts throughout camp, made another head-turning move on Saturday with a juke that left a defender grasping at air.
On the offensive line, the Falcons lined up with Everett Smalley (left tackle), Ayden McCollugh (left guard), Benjamin Mercer (center), Hawk Wimmer (right guard), and Ryan Booth (right tackle).
The No. 1 defense didn’t appear to have any changes. The No. 2 defense now includes senior David Eure at cornerback opposite James Jones IV. They are vying for spots with starters, senior Milton Bugg III — likely entrenched as a three-year starter — and junior Zion Kelly.