Haaziq Daniels’ career was forced to lift off with a short runway.
The Air Force quarterback missed the majority of his freshman year — fall and spring — with injuries. Months before his sophomore year began, the starting spot opened when Donald Hammond III lost eligibility because of a drop in cadet status. Then, several quarterbacks took turn-backs amid COVID-19 and missed the season. Daniels was among those who stayed and suddenly found himself thrust into the starter's role, which he maintained through all six games of the shortened season.
“Really it was an onslaught for him for three weeks before our first game last year,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “We just poured it into him, poured it into him.”
Daniels also had to deal with a shoulder injury suffered in his third game, which further complicated his ascension to starting quarterback.
All things considered, he posted a solid, if up-and-down season. In helping to engineer blowout wins vs. Navy, New Mexico and Utah State he was a combined 15-of-23 passing for 233 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while running for 198 yards and three scores. In the two losses in which he played the majority of the snaps (he was knocked out early against Boise State), he was 15-of-31 passing with 199 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions and 86 rushing yards with no scores.
“I think it was a big change, but it was something my coaches got me ready for and just made sure I was ready and the team was behind me,” said Daniels, who noted that a year at the prep school provided a base of knowledge within the offense. “I felt like everybody was on my side, so it was a smooth transition.”
Daniels is the clear front-runner to maintain that starting spot, and can turn focus to fine-tuning in a way that wasn’t possible when he was just trying to stay afloat last year. He’s looking to add consistency in the passing game, become a more physical runner and a more verbal leader.
Calhoun noted Daniels’ work in the weight room as evidence he’s the type of player who will likely improve through each week, season and career.
“Twelve months from now, health-willing, you’re going to continue to see that growth from him, too,” Calhoun said. “An incredible young man.”
Daniels came to Air Force from New Jersey, the rare Falcon plucked from the heart of Army and Navy territory (“When I came here on my visit I just loved the scenery. I got along with the coaching staff and I just felt it was a genuine connection.”). He’s an economics major with an eye on someday practicing corporate law (“I’m interested in the business side, and I like arguing. I think I could be a good lawyer.”).
At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds he possesses the size and physical attributes shared by some of Air Force’s recent successful quarterbacks (“I like to take bits and pieces from them. I like to watch a lot of film from DJ (Hammond). I also want to be my own player.”).
And now, he’s a quarterback returning with game experience and no shortage of pressure. The Falcons figure to be loaded defensively, but the offense features only a few players with game experience.
The newcomers around him, however, have had a semi-normal offseason and fall camp to prepare, a luxury he had to do without.
“I think when it comes time for us to perform and do our job,” Daniels said, “I think we’ll all be ready.”
ONE DEGREE OF SEPARATION
Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels’ cousin, Wali Lundy, played one year in the NFL as a running back with the Houston Texans in 2006.
Air Force coach Troy Calhoun was the offensive coordinator for the Texans during that season, as Lundy gained 680 yards from scrimmage and scored four touchdowns.
“I talked to him a little bit in the (recruiting) process,” Daniels said. “I didn’t know until I came on my visit that he had played under coach Calhoun with the Texans. So, once I found that out it was pretty cool. We talked about that a little bit.”
Lundy is the running backs coach at Lafayette, an FCS program that plays Air Force in the season opener Sept. 4 at Falcon Stadium.
"Small world," Calhoun said.