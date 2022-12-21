FORT WORTH, Texas – The origin story for a quarterback with the stability to guide Air Force’s offense through times of strategic extremes and win with a regularity only achieved by the program’s all-time greats began in a New Jersey household as a youngest child.
Haaziq Daniels entered the world with a sister who was 10 years older and a brother, a future college football player, who was four years older. A younger sister would come eight years later, but for the first formative years, Haaziq was forced to compete above his age-group, consistently grounded by defeat and soaked in the personalities ahead of him.
“In general it was a humble upbringing,” said Daniels, who will lead the Falcons (9-3) into the Armed Forces Bowl against Baylor (6-6) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in what figures to be his final collegiate game. “None of us are flashy people.”
Everything Daniels has become at Air Force makes sense when considering that upbringing.
As a player, he should be among the more well-known Falcons to come through in recent years.
The full list of Air Force quarterbacks with more victories than Daniels’ 22 is Tim Jefferson (28-16 from 2008-11) and Dee Dowis (22-13-1 from 1986-89). Daniels has just nine losses in his career, giving him a .700 winning percentage that ranks behind only Blane Morgan (.864), Bart Weiss (.857), Donald Hammond III (.750) and Rob Perez (.737).
Daniels ranks third all-time at Air Force in passing efficiency (150.5), average yards per completion (19.9) and owns the single-play records for longest run (94) and pass (92) – making him the only player in FBS to hold that distinction. He was the MVP of the First Responder Bowl in 2021 after a 31-28 victory over Louisville and he once authored a streak of 59 consecutive passes without an interception.
Daniels has thrown a ceremonial first pitch at a Houston Astros game. He also earned social media praise for his wing flaps from Russell Wilson – this coming in late August while that still carried significant weight in Colorado.
Yet as a personality Daniels remains largely unknown.
“I’m just quieter, especially around people I don’t know,” he said. “I guess that’s kind of by default. If I don’t know people, generally I’m more reserved. I guess you could say by design.
“I don’t mind it. I’m not a big spotlight guy.”
It’s a good thing, for as much as Air Force has asked of Daniels at times since he took over as the starter in the opening game of his sophomore season in 2020, it has just as frequently asked him to retreat into the background.
The Falcons have had five games this season in which they’ve attempted two or fewer passes and only three where they’ve thrown 10 or more times. Daniels has had two career games with 220 or more passing yards and two games with zero.
“I think that’s just what this offense is,” Daniels said. “You’ve got to be humble. Especially for me, I’ve got to know when it’s time to throw the ball or run the ball, whatever the case may be.
“Obviously I take a little bit of pride in being able to control the offense and make sure everything is going smoothly and there’s no hiccups or balls on the ground; just knowing my role on the team.”
Daniels has completed just three passes (in six attempts) over the past three games – all victories – for 56 yards. But this hasn’t tricked Baylor into thinking this is what the Falcons’ offense, under Daniels, has to be.
“Very impressed with their quarterback,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda, who has also assumed the role of defensive coordinator for this bowl game. “You look across their offense and there’s a grit, there’s fight; but there is athletic ability.
“I think the bowl game last year is a great example for Air Force. Teams get too aggressive with it and safeties are too tight … you kind of get what you ask for in terms of the throw game. If he gets hot, I think it’s a problem. I’m way impressed.”
In the bowl game Aranda referenced, Daniels completed 9-of-10 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a pair of scores.
Air Force won that game against Louisville, one of two victories over Power Five opponents for the Falcons with Daniels at quarterback. They also won their first Commander-in-Chief’s trophy since 2016 this season.
“Ziq’s leadership ability; the savvy that he has,” coach Troy Calhoun said when asked what most stands out about Daniel’s career as a player. “The poise. Incredibly unselfish and just a great, great warrior. Somebody that, goodness, you’re proud to no end that he’s on a path to go be an officer and a leader for us in the Air Force.”
Upon graduation, Daniels will serve as an acquisitions officer. He may later pursue a law degree.
First, a chance for another signature win that could tie Dowis on the wins chart and could send Daniels out as the orchestrator of back-to-back 10-win seasons – something only Blane Morgan has done.
Any younger brother knows how sweet victory tastes. Aqeel Daniels, who played running back at Wagner and William Patterson, surely didn’t allow his little brother to indulge in the feeling with regularity. The appetite that created hasn’t subsided.
“Everybody wants to win” Haaziq Daniels said. “That’s the most important part of football, at the end of the day you want to win the game. I take pride in being able to lead the team to victory. Hopefully we can put one more in the win column.”