DENVER — Day 3 of Broncos camp brought the realest Vic Fangio evaluation yet. It sounded like what you might hear when a Netflix series falls short of the hype on Rotten Tomatoes.
“It was just OK.”
Tough crowd. And since an NFL coach of three decades has forgotten more about 'ball than I'll ever know, let me be the first to say this could be way off: Drew Lock looks fantastic so far.
Really, he does.
He zipped a bullet to Courtland Sutton for a long gain. He zipped one to Jerry Jeudy for another. Who knows what happens when the defense can actually ring his bell? But right now the 23-year-old quarterback is having a good ol’ time with all the fun toys gifted to him by John Elway and the front office in the offseason.
Shoot, even Fangio pushed the notion that Lock is free to take more risks. Isn't that a nice change from, "Hey, QB. Just don't screw it up?"
“We don’t want to have the mentality of not turning the ball over to the point where we never push the ball downfield, either," Fangio said. "We’re trying to challenge the defense in some tight throwing lanes.”
But it wasn’t until after practice that Lock secured a spot in the heart of every football lover who hopes this season does the opposite of the Pac-12 — charges through the COVID-19 pandemic and goes ahead as planned.
The young quarterback recognized that avoiding the virus is No. 1 on every team’s to-do list.
“It’s my responsibility to remind us that this is a very important season for all of us and an important season for everybody,” Lock said. “It’s also very important for us to stay healthy and realize that if we really do love the game as much as we say we do, we should be willing to sacrifice a little bit of free time and some time out of football. I know, personally, I love it enough to be able to give that (lifestyle) up.”
The Broncos have given Lock every opportunity to be successful. Sutton. K.J. Hamler. Melvin Gordon. Jeudy, whose nickname should be “Essential Business” since he’s always open. Throw in a veteran offensive brain trust of Pat Shurmur and Mike Shula, the quarterbacks coach whom one insider described as a “calming influence,” and Lock has no excuse to stink up the joint.
But this season’s different. Different in that successful teams will care more about keeping their virus numbers down than keeping turnover numbers down. The playoff bracket might not be filled with the best rosters in the NFL, but it will be filled with the healthiest rosters in the NFL.
On victory Sunday nights, Broncos can be spotted all across this great American city, from grabbing a filet at Denver ChopHouse to making new friends at Shotgun Willie’s, the Glendale ballet.
Not this year. One slip-up that leads to a positive test can put their paychecks and playoff hopes on hold for good. It’s going to take a locker room full of leaders to get 'er done.
The jury’s still out on whether Drew Lock is good enough as a quarterback. Sorry, five games as a rookie isn’t a sample size to bank on. But he’s starting to show he’s leader enough for the gig.
“It’s really easy right now for all of us to be safe. We’re here from this early in the morning to this late at night. All you want to do when you’re done is go home, get your rest and start the day back up,” Lock said. “I think the real thing is going to be when we get to a game-prep week. We’ll have a couple days off, the nights aren’t as long as (training) camp, and the mornings aren’t as early to where guys might feel like they have a little free time.”
The Broncos broke out the pads for the first time Monday. The pass rush of Von Miller and Bradley Chubb gave the second-team offensive line problems. The only real hit was Todd Davis knocking Phillip Lindsay to the turf on a crossing route. And my favorite way of observing practice is following Jeudy around the field and guessing which defensive back he’s going to burn next.
You know, Essential Business.
So is mitigating the impact of the coronavirus on the NFL season. And the league and teams like the Broncos are doing a heckuva job so far. The players association reported a month ago 95 players and staffers had tested positive for the coronavirus. Monday, the NFL said only 15 players are on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Here's hoping they do play, in part because the Broncos now have a quarterback who's up for the long-term job. Sounds like it, at least.