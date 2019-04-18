Quarterback Beau English III is leaving Air Force.
Again.
The sophomore is transferring to Richmond, as first reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He is expected to immediately compete for a starting job and will have three years of eligibility remaining at the Football Championship Subdivision program close to his Maryland home.
This is the second consecutive offseason that English announced his intentions to leave the academy. Following his freshman year he began the process to transfer to Virginia before reversing course and staying.
The 6-foot, 200-pound English put together a strong spring for Air Force and was expected to challenge rising senior Isaiah Sanders for the No. 2 position behind starting quarterback Donald Hammond III. Hammond and English are in the same class.
“Beau English is a guy you know you can put in and win some games with,” Air Force offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Thiessen said in early March.
The loss of English will hurt Air Force’s depth at the quarterback, a spot where it has started three players in each of the past two seasons.
English was a high school standout at DeMatha in Hyattsville, Md., finishing his career with 45 passing and 23 rushing touchdowns and establishing a record for the touted program with 4,558 passing yards.
Richmond went 4-7 last year and struggled at quarterback, where its 18 interceptions ranked second to last in FCS.
English’s father, Donny, was a 1995 Air Force graduate.