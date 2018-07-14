Beau knows reversals.
A few weeks after saying he was leaving Air Force for Virginia, quarterback Beau English has decided to stay.
The soon-to-be-sophomore never disenrolled from the academy and figures to resume his place at No. 4 on the depth chart.
“The only reasons that he gave me is that he wanted to be in the Air Force and he likes (coach Troy) Calhoun,” English’s father, Donald, said in a message to The Gazette on Saturday.
English had been slightly edged out by classmate Donald Hammond III in spring practice for the spot behind senior Arion Worthman and junior Isaiah Sanders among the team’s quarterbacks. Had he left, it would have marked three consecutive years a quarterback would have left the program after his freshman year after exiting spring behind a classmate.
An Air Force assistant, speaking off the record, said he didn’t like the trend. He pointed to the quality of education and opportunity offered at the academy versus anywhere a backup quarterback might go for football reasons, and he noted the long list of Falcons quarterbacks who have made late-career climbs into regular playing time. Turnover at the position is inherent, particularly at Air Force where quarterbacks carry the ball so frequently and expose themselves to potential injury.
“If you stay, you play,” the assistant said.
Service academy quarterbacks briefly entertaining a departure isn’t without recent precedent. Army’s Ahmad Bradshaw abruptly left the team in August prior to his junior year. He eventually stayed and last year led the Black Knights to a 10-3 record and ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-35 victory over San Diego State in the Armed Forces Bowl.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound English came to Air Force as part of a long family military line and after a record-breaking career at DeMatha, a perennial power in Maryland. He is DeMatha’s all-time passing leader with 4,558 yards, adding 45 passing touchdowns and 23 on the ground. He would have attended Virginia as a walk-on and wouldn’t have been eligible in 2018.