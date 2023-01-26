Hunter McKown, a forward, is playing his third year on Colorado College’s hockey team.

He leads the nation in power-play goals with 10 and has 14 total goals on the year. McKown led the Tigers in points, goals and assists as a sophomore.

I spoke with McKown about his career, the Battle for the Gold Pan and more; here’s what he had to say:

What ultimately brought you to CC?

There were a couple reasons. Coming out of the USA (Hockey National Team Development Program), I wanted to go somewhere that I felt like was going to develop me more. I didn’t play as much as I wanted to with the development team, so I wanted to go to a spot where I would play a bit more right off the bat and gain some of that confidence back. And then obvious reasons. I knew this arena was coming; CC just as a campus is beautiful, so there were a lot of reasons.

Freshman year, you got off to a good start. But I felt like sophomore year was really when you hit your stride. How were you able to take that step?

It was just a long time coming for me. There were a lot of different aspects of my game that I was building over those years, and sophomore year I was able to put it together and make it click.

Right now you lead the nation in power-play goals. How have you been able to be so effective with a man advantage?

We’ve got a good system going. We have a lot of different threats on our unit, so people have to respect that. We get pre scouted pretty hard, but that’s part of the challenge we like: Finding new avenues to attack from. It’s been good, a five-man unit and everyone’s contributing.

Third year here, definitely the strongest start y’all have gotten off to. How rewarding is it to finally see some of the payoff from the rebuilding?

It’s huge. It’s what keeps you going when you get a taste of that. We know what we’re capable of in the long run, so this is just the start for us. It gives you a little hope and makes it more exciting coming to the rink every day.

You guys open the Gold Pan series this weekend at Ball Arena. How cool is that, getting to play at an NHL arena against one of college hockey’s best teams?

It’s so special. You don’t get to do this every day in college. We’re looking forward to it. Obviously, the Avs are such a huge team right now, so to play there, it’s going to be unbelievable. I can’t wait, especially against our biggest rival.