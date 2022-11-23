Originally from Michigan, Middleton moved across the country to play Division I hockey for a coaching staff that resonated with him. Middleton has played in 46 games over two seasons, scoring six points. He scored a goal in the Tigers’ loss to Air Force earlier in the year.

I spoke with Middleton about the growth of the team, the promise for the future and more; here’s what he had to say:

Being from Michigan, why did you choose to play for the CC Tigers?

Just a big thing was when I was getting recruited, I really liked talking to coach (Kristofer) Mayotte and the coaching staff. They were planning to bring the team up and build a culture.

I hear you’re a big outdoorsman. Where are your favorite spots around here?

I love golfing, and I’m a big hiker. Last year, a couple teammates and I hiked Pikes Peak. That was awesome, and I really like North Cheyenne Cañon Park.

The growth from year one to year two, what do you think sparked that?

I think everybody’s just buying into what we need to do. There’s been improvement from last year to this year. I really just think everybody has bought into our systems and kept working on it.

A lot of success from the young corps this year. What kind of confidence does that give you that this improvement is going to keep going past just this season?

Just the level of recruitment we’ve been getting from this coaching staff, we’ve been getting some really good, young players who can add a lot of stuff to our team, so it’s going really well.

How do you think Thanksgiving break affects the team, whether positively or negatively, ahead of the next conference series?

I think it’s a good break for us. We had a tough weekend against St. Cloud (State), and I think it gives us time to hit the reset button and focus on what we can control so we can get back to it.