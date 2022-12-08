Patrick Cozzi is a senior on Colorado College’s hockey team. In 108 career games, Cozzi has recorded five goals and 17 assists.

He was crucial in the Tigers’ 3-0 road win over Minnesota Duluth on Dec. 2, scoring a shorthanded goal to put CC ahead for good.

I spoke with Cozzi about that goal, his career and coming to Colorado from New York; here’s what he had to say:

Being from New York, you’re a long way from home. What did you like about CC’s program that brought you here?

They were one of the first programs that believed in me, so I wanted to stay loyal to them. They were the first team that gave me a chance as a smaller player. And academically, it’s one of the best schools in the country, so that’s another reason for coming here. And also playing in the NCHC. Playing against the best brings out the best in yourself, so it’s a no-brainer.

Your father played college hockey at Miami (Ohio) and also played professional hockey. What did he teach you about the game?

He taught me how to skate at a really young age. Skating, stick handling. Didn’t teach me too much about shooting, but he was a really good skater. He still coaches kids back home skating. He came to last year’s games at Miami, it was his first time back at his alma mater, but he was rooting for us, though.

You came up big in the road win at Minnesota Duluth recently with a shorthanded goal. How were you able to score down a man?

Connor (Mayer) rimmed the puck pretty hard. I had a jump on the guy on one of the flanks, so I figured I’d beat him to the puck and I just kind of drove the net. I didn’t even know it was going in when I shot it, and luckily it went in. It was nice to get the team up a little bit, especially on a five-minute (penalty), and the PK came up really big the rest of the time.

As a senior, you’ve seen the highs and lows of this program. The growth is very evident this year. How rewarding is it to finally see some of the payout from the building process?

New rink, new coaching staff — it’s all made us a lot better. A lot more details, and they push us every day. That’s a really big thing for me. The new rink was the biggest thing at the school last year. The students love coming to games, so it’s been really special these four years.

With some of the recent success, what do y’all have to do to keep it going?

I think everybody’s starting to buy in. The Duluth series was probably one of our best weekends this year. Just focusing on our Saturdays. I thought against Duluth, even though we lost, we had a good Saturday game. We just have to work on our starts on Saturdays. We’ve been really good on Fridays. Saturday starts are something the coaches and players know we need to get better at.