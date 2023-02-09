Ahead of CC’s road series against Omaha, coach Kristofer Mayotte spoke with local media outlets.

CC swept Omaha in December and will look to break a five-game losing streak this weekend. The Mavericks come into the series playing well, winning six of their last seven contests.

Here’s what Mayotte had to say ahead of the Tigers’ road trip:

Since you guys last saw Omaha, they’ve won 6 of the last 7. Was there something you saw in that series that made you think they’d sustain such a good streak?

“They were playing well coming into it. We had to jump them in the standings at that point. They’ve been kind of the surprise of the year. They’ve been good, start to finish. They’re stingy, they don’t give up much. They’re tough to play against. They’re a tough team to play against, they’re tough to generate chances against. They’ve bought into that. We got our work cut out for us in terms of generating offense and getting to the goalie.”

Have both teams progressed to the point where you go back and look at film from the series here where you’re not able to get a lot of information from it?

“Yeah, just in terms of it’s not as much how we attack them. Certain parts are the same. Their D zone hasn’t changed. Maybe how effective they are in it has. We think the same parts of the ice are open, the same strategy’s there. You still get pieces out of it, for sure. Other than that, our guys aren’t worried about how they’re playing. We have to worry about how we’re playing and execute to the best of our ability.”

You held them scoreless in the second period against Denver last week. What did you like about the defense in that second period?

“They jumped us pretty good in the first. Penalties killed us. Then, we got through the second — we were good. Held them to three shots. I thought that we just played with the puck more. That’s important against them, and it will be important against Omaha, as well. The best way to keep them off the sheet is to not let them have the puck. We continue to take steps in terms of our ability to take pucks.”

Do you feel like this weekend’s a big opportunity to make a statement?

“It’s weird because it’s a team we’ve had success against. That said, the team we’re about to play is probably the best version of them we’ve seen. It’ll be a great challenge. It’s the beauty of the league; you’re used to it. You’re used to playing teams that are feeling it, are successful. Our job, throughout the week, is to build that confidence. Nothing builds it like winning, but if you’re not, you have to find a way.”