As Colorado College prepares to battle Air Force, the Tigers aren’t focused on the Falcons, the rivalry or any other dynamics surrounding the Battle for Pikes Peak.
They are focused on themselves.
CC coach Kristofer Mayotte spoke to media outlets Wednesday at his weekly news conference. Here’s what he said about his team, the Falcons and more:
Playing Air Force already in an exhibition, how much can you take from that, what has the preparation been like?
“I think you take a lot from it. We played them last year as a staff; our returners have played them a lot. The exhibition game wasn’t anything that we didn’t expect. It felt just like the regular season games we had against them. You trust that game. You trust on tape what we saw out of their power play, what you see in their forecheck, their D-zone — it all translates. We have experience in playing against it, so we’ll rely on that heavily in terms of what we do pre-scout. Quite honestly we have a lot of work to do on ourselves, so that’s our focus this week.”
What kind of Halloween treat would it be for CC students to get a couple big wins against Air Force?
“It’s probably the thing our locker room needs the most. We love our fans, we love our supporters, but nobody cares more than the guys in the locker room. Nobody’s more upset about the last two weekends than our staff and our guys in the locker room. We put the work in every day to be great, and when you’re not getting the results that you want, it hurts. It’s supposed to hurt when it doesn't go your way. It’s our focus. We have to get better. We have a lot of stuff to clean up, especially without the puck. You can’t give up 20 goals in four games and think you have a chance to win any of them. We have a lot of work to do. You have another chance to go at it this Friday.”
When you get a local rivalry like this, is this the kind of thing where a good performance can jump-start you guys?
“You only get 34 regular season games, so any chance you get to build belief and build confidence from a performance, you do it. You take it any way you get it. Having Air Force, having played them, knowing that guys know who they are, I think there’s always a little bit of added motivation to win the city. We’ll use motivation any time it presents itself. This just happens to be for a trophy.”
Do you get the sense that the guys know that Air Force is going to be gunning to get back at you after winning the exhibition?
"I love to build this thing up, but the last two weekends haven’t been good enough to focus on anybody but ourselves. I’d love to say it’s a big rivalry, cross town, but we’re trying to become a hockey team and we’re trying to become a winning hockey team. And we’re not close to that right now. We have not said a word about Air Force. We won’t today talk about Air Force. We have so much work to do on ourselves, so that’s our focus. We’re not wavering from that. Guys are going to have a chip on their shoulders. However you can use it. We have to play with that type of chip."