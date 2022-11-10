Peter Mannino has been on staff as an assistant for Colorado College since 2021.

He arrived in Colorado Springs after coaching stops at Miami (Ohio), Omaha and multiple junior hockey teams. Mannino also had a seven-year professional career, playing for the New York Islanders, Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets, as well as teams in the AHL and ECHL.

I spoke with Mannino about his role at CC, living in the Springs and more; here’s what he had to say:

After a few other college and junior hockey coaching stops, what are the biggest things you’ve learned in your first few years of coaching?

You learn every day, learn from your players. You’re learning on a daily basis. It’s an open mindset. I’ve learned so much from coach Mayotte, coach Lidgett and coach Durocher and we push each other. We ask them to do that, so we ask the same for each other.

What made you want to be a coach for CC?

You have to dedicate to it, and it’s a big thing for my family. My wife’s a rockstar. I’m fortunate to have had a lot of great stops. You learn a lot everywhere you are. The hockey history here, the tradition — it’s a powerhouse. I’ve known Kris for a while, and I’m super excited to be working with him.

What’s your favorite part of living in the Springs?

Quality of life, my family is really fortunate. We have a bowl of mountains we see every day, the weather’s outstanding and we have full commitment from everybody in our program. Everybody out here is great people, there’s sunshine — can’t complain.

How do you think the coaching staff’s youth and experience resonates with the players?

Hopefully we can connect and we don’t seem too old. Hopefully we connect with our personal experience and age. I’m at that tail-end (38). My daughter let me know the other day exactly how old I am. I was like, ‘Geez, I’m right there!’ But we’re closer to what they’re playing in, and they can sense that.

What do you look forward to about a series at Miami (Ohio), where you used to coach?

Being able to coach there and bring my family there hits close to home with me. It was a great stop. Some great people. It’s always good to see familiar faces, so it will be a good stop.