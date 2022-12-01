Austin Schwartz is a forward for Air Force’s hockey team.

Schwartz, a sophomore, has recorded six points this season. As a freshman, Schwartz played in all 36 of the Falcons’ games.

I spoke with Schwartz about his Colorado roots, the team’s trip to the East Coast and what the Falcons can do to get back in the win column; here’s what he had to say:

Being from Parker, Colorado, how special is it to play just down the road for Air Force?

“It’s pretty special. I’d come down, watch the games — it’s only like 45 minutes away — as a kid and see the cadets play, see the student section. That really made me want to come here and be a part of something bigger than myself. Getting the opportunity to live that dream out is pretty special, and sometimes I pinch myself to make sure it’s real.”

You guys were on the road on the East Coast for Thanksgiving. What did y’all do out there to celebrate the holiday?

“The first couple of days we were in Pittsburgh. We got the opportunity to talk to Mike Sullivan, coach of the Penguins and kind of hear the Stanley Cup mentality; he’s got a couple of Stanley Cups under his belt. We got to see the facilities, watch them practice and the next day we went to a game. Then we were on the road to Erie, so we were on the bus for a little bit, but we had fun, watched a movie and then had a good meal together on Thanksgiving night and then got ready for our games.”

You played in all 36 games as a freshman. How do you think that experience has helped you out this year?

“I think it’s huge. I’m very blessed and fortunate to have had that opportunity to play every game, and it’s not something I take lightly. Every game I just take the mentality that I’ve been in this situation before and move forward. I gain a little more confidence every time I touch the ice.”

You’re still only a sophomore. Are there any specific areas of your game that you hope to improve?

“Absolutely. I consider myself more of a defensive player, but I’d like to change that and get a little better in the offensive zone, get more of a scoring touch and maybe get a little harder of a shot. But all of that comes with good defense, so keeping that area of my game up and leaning more into the offensive zone.”

You guys went 0-3-1 on the East Coast. How are you going to be able to break that losing streak and rebound at home against Holy Cross?

“The coaches have been preaching sticking to our systems. It’s just something we have to buy into and do our jobs. Everyone’s playing Division I hockey for a reason, so we need to have fun, stick to our systems, get to the net and throw some hits and take care of the d-zone.”