Air Force went 1-1 in the Battle for Pikes Peak, losing on Friday but rebounding with a win on Saturday. The Falcons are 3-4-1 overall and battle Alaska Anchorage next.

I spoke with Air Force coach Frank Serratore ahead of the Falcons’ home series against the Seawolves:

What are your overall thoughts after splitting the Battle for Pikes Peak trophy and rebounding with a win on Saturday?

Serratore: “I like how we bounced back on Saturday. I liked it a lot, bouncing back shorthanded. That game could've easily gone away from us just from losing key guys. When you lose (Willie) Reim, (Luke) Rowe and (Luke) Robinson, it can be really easy to lose a lead. The youngsters did more than just hold their own. We need that to happen this weekend. With some of those still out, the youngsters need to do what they did on Saturday. They don’t have to win us those games, but they can’t do anything to lose the games.”

You guys have played one good game and one bad game on most series so far. What’s the key to playing well on back-to-back nights?

Serratore: “The response that we had on Saturday, we want to see that response on both games. This year, so far, we haven’t put together back-to-back games. We’ve had a stinker every weekend. Ultimately, if you want to contend, we find a way to win weekend series. What I want to see this weekend is something we haven’t accomplished, and that’s playing well enough to give us a chance to win both games. When we have played well, we’ve won all those games.”

After the rivalry series against Colorado College, what has practice looked like this week?

Serratore: “Even after Saturday night’s game, they were kind of somber. They were so physically and mentally exhausted, there wasn’t much of a pulse in the locker room. They were emotionally drained before the puck dropped on Saturday. We exerted a tremendous amount of energy in that alone. I rarely give guys two days off, but I gave them Sunday, Monday and Wednesday off, and we’re going light (on Thursday). I’m taking the angle that rest is going to be a weapon. There’s no way we win without fresh minds and bodies.”

UAA comes into the series 2-4-0. What stands out about them?

Serratore: “We don’t even know what to take on them right now. Their games don’t tell a consistent story. From our standpoint, it’s not going to be about them. It’s about us. Are we playing well enough to impose our will on them? Are we playing hard enough to make it difficult on them? To me, it’s 90% about us and 10% about Alaska-Anchorage. But for the most part, focus is going to be on ourselves: Managing the puck, managing the game and playing with the energy needed to accomplish what we accomplish. And what we want to accomplish is playing six strong periods.”