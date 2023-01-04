Will Gavin is a junior forward on Air Force’s hockey team.

Gavin, a Connecticut native, has 13 points on the year, tied for the most on the team. As a sophomore, Gavin made the Atlantic Hockey Association All-Tournament team, recording five points in the playoffs.

I spoke with Gavin about his journey to Air Force, his groove late last year and how the Falcons can turn this season around; here’s what he had to say:

Originally being from Connecticut, what made you want to come to the Academy?

Just the winning pedigree here. I feel like this team has had some great years in the past and just a great winning culture here. That’s what drew me in here, just the opportunities that this place provides, so it was a very hard opportunity to pass up on. Two big reasons I wanted to be here.

Air Force hit a groove late in the season last year, making it to the AHA Tournament Final. You had a really good tournament and made the all-tournament team. Going into your next year of hockey, how do you think that helped you grow as a player?

I think that was just a byproduct of us clicking at the end of the year. We just really came together at the right time, and I was fortunate to get a few bounces at the end of the year. It helped me a lot, confidence-wise. My COVID-year, my freshman year, I didn’t get to play a lot of games, so getting some points at the end of last year really helped get my confidence up.

Are there any specific aspects of your game you’re trying to improve?

Yeah. Just defensively, that’s kind of the thing that’s been a main point I’ve been trying to focus on lately, just the back half of my game. That’s where I’m at right now.

Rough way to end 2022 with the losing streak y’all went off, but not an unfamiliar position. You had a similar first half last year and then you made that surge. Knowing that you guys are capable of that, how does that give the whole team some confidence?

We’ve never had great starts here. (Coach) Frank (Serratore) said that. We’ve never been a great team in the first half of the season, so I think we’re pretty confident that when we want to play our best hockey, we know how to do it and we’re very capable of making it to the championship game, and I’m hoping this year we get a better outcome.