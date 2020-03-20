United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland, chair Susanne Lyons and chief medical officer Dr. Jonathan Finnoff addressed media Friday morning regarding the impact of COVID-19 and this summer’s planned Olympic Games in Tokyo.
On the general uncertainty…
We’re in unprecedented times. It’s of course our deepest wish that the athletes of the world can still safely travel to Tokyo and achieve their hopes and dreams that they’ve worked for for years. Our hearts literally ache with the fear and stress and uncertainties that they’re feeling right now. But we are also very deeply aware of the challenges that are faced in training, in qualification, and ensuring clean and fair Games. So our eyes are wide open to the challenges ahead, even though our hope remains strong. -Lyons
On athletes remaining locally at the Olympic Training Center…
We have followed the direction of local health officials in New York and Colorado Springs as it relates to the two training centers we operate. Both training centers are closed, however, we have maintained the residential aspects of those facilities for those athletes who call our facilities home. We do have a number of athletes in those areas who are residents. This is their home. We are maintaining services to allow them to continue to reside on campus. We have a take-out dining structure in place, so they are well fed, but in an environment that is fully compliant with local health official guidance. That’s important that we will continue to do that. A number of athletes have opted to leave the training centers because they are not able to train there and to go and spend time with their loved ones in other areas. We are certainly supportive of everyone finding a support structure and infrastructure where they feel safe and best-supported. -Hirshland
On athletes continuing to train…
We’re asking athletes if it is available to them and in a safe environment and in an appropriate environment based on local health official guidance to continue to do what they can to continue to prepare themselves for competition. We know the training schedules of many of our athletes have been significantly disrupted, and as we are having to be creative and nimble in adapting our lives, we’re asking athletes to do the same. But to put their safety first and foremost. … We are not suggesting under any circumstances that an athlete compromise their health or safety or that of anyone around them in order to train. -Hirshland
On if any U.S. Olympic athletes have tested positive for COVID-19…
To my knowledge, there has been one athlete that is a U.S. athlete and winter Olympian who returned from Europe, had signs and symptoms of respiratory infection, was placed immediately in quarantine, we tested, and the test was negative. There are some other winter Olympic athletes who were recently exposed to a community person who had diagnosed COVID-19. The four individuals are currently quarantined. Only one of them has developed any symptoms. They have had a test, and that test is pending. -Finnoff
On the feedback from athletes…
As diverse as our athletes are, so too are their perspectives on this issue, which adds to the complication factor. As you might imagine, there are athletes out there for whom this feels like their opportunity, their only opportunity, their one chance. The reaction from people and what they’re feeling is quite different, and we’re seeing that from the feedback we’re getting from the athlete community, for certain. -Hirshland