Rockies owner Dick Monfort met with a group of reporters — including The Gazette’s Brent Briggeman and Paul Klee — prior to Friday’s home opener at Coors Field.
Here’s the exchange that ensued:
Q: This has become such an event, not just for Coors Field but for downtown and LoDo. How proud are you of the fact that this has become almost a holiday and an event, not just a baseball game?
If you go way back, Keli (McGregor) said opening day ought to be like a holiday. I think it’s great. We’re going to have one every year. We may not have a playoff game every year, but we’re going to have an opening day. I think that’s great.
What inspired you guys to revamp the clubhouse so opulently?
We spend a lot of time looking at all aspects of the stadium. Whether it’s the seats, these are all brand-new LED lights, the clubhouse was 25 years old. Last year we added the interview room, the video room, a relaxation room. In the old days the guys used to grab a Big Mac on the way to the stadium and that was their dinner or lunch. Now they’re into good food, so we needed to have a better food room. New technology on tubs and a salt-water tank and the training table, so you need that. Different equipment and weights, so you needed that. As long as you’re going to do that and you’re going to go to the expense of doing all that stuff, we might as well update the clubhouse. I think it looks spectacular.
The offseason moves, particularly the deal with Nolan Arenado, seem to have the city excited. Have you felt that?
It’s hard not to feel the Nolan one, because, to be quite honest, nobody thought that would ever happen. There was a lot of time I didn’t think it would happen. But credit to Nolan, he wanted to stay here, and we worked out the economics. I think it’s great. I’m a homer. I love my kids, I love the guys in our system, and any time I can get a Nolan Arenado, a Todd Helton … somebody like that for the life of their career is pretty special to me and pretty special to our fans.
What are your expectations for this team with the way it’s constructed?
I’m always pretty optimistic. We have, on Sunday night, our first time in a long time Sunday night ESPN game. We’ve got a good team and we’ve got really good young pitching. I think we’ve we’ve got a good combination of young guys and veterans. Our guys all seem to get along together and they’re all competitive as hell. I’m really optimistic. Yeah, you go through 45 innings or whatever it was where you score one run, that’s not fun, but I’ve always thought that you have to graduate to world champions. You do that one layer at a time. Maybe, and this is finding a silver lining, but maybe the fact that we’ve graduated to the point where we can win a game like we did Wednesday and maybe we couldn’t have done that a year ago. I believe you’ve got to learn how to win, and I believe these guys are learning how to win.
You talk about the investments you’ve made in Arenado and in the stadium, is there something about the fan base or the city that has given you the confidence to make those sort of investments?
Yeah. The way I look at is, somebody’s got to play third base, right? If you figure you want Nolan to play third base, and this is what it’s going to cost, and is that more important than two or three guys at lesser money that are going to play. So you look at your system, you look at what you think you’ve got coming up, you look at how you’re going to fill up that payroll, and you say, ‘OK, at this price does Nolan Arenado fit?’ The answer in Nolan’s case is, yes, he fit.
What did change economically with the Rockies? It used to be very tight around here, as you know, and now it seems you’re spending money all over the place.
At least for the last seven or eight years, we’ve spent about the same percentage of our revenue on payroll. There were probably a couple years where that wasn’t true. Last year we drew 3 million people for the first time since 2001. We’re also getting, in the old days you would spend a $25 ticket in whatever row whether it was Saturday or Tuesday. Now we’re flexing those prices to where we can get a little better yield. And we charge more for opening day than we do for Game 14 on April 28 or whatever. A lot of things there have helped. We’ve got a great fan base. We got a new TV deal three or four years ago that was a sizable jump. I think we’re always in the 50 to 54, 55 percent of our revenue on payroll. … Next year I know that we’re going to have a payroll that is really going to be taxing on us, but I think we’ll figure a way around it, but the next year it backs off a little bit. But we want to have a good team, and we’d rather have Trevor Story than go out and get somebody on the free agency market.