Taven Birdow has played in 20 games for Air Force. He’s rushed for 640 yards and scored six touchdowns.
Before that he was a state champion wrestler. He was a state medalist in track and field. He played summers upon summers of baseball games.
But he's never had his father attend one of his games.
That will change Saturday.
“This will be his first game, ever, watching me play,” Birdow said. “I’m excited about that.”
Late in 2018, Jermaine Birdow was released from the Oklahoma prison system. He had been there since Taven was 5 years old.
In April 2003, Jermaine pleaded guilty to 12 felony charges related to a Thanksgiving Day home invasion in Oklahoma City in 2001. A former linebacker at Oklahoma State who was scheduled to work out for the Houston Texans, he told the court he was unarmed and had been brought along for purposes of intimidation as a group of four invaded the home of Samir and Najaya Khalil.
Taven Birdow, a senior fullback for Air Force, spoke to The Gazette’s Brent Briggeman about his father’s release from prison and plans to attend the Falcons’ opener against Colgate on Saturday as part of Parents Weekend.
Here are excerpts from that conversation:
The Gazette: You’ve had an accomplished career as an athlete. How have you dealt with that kind of absence?
Taven Birdow: I played a lot of sports. Football, baseball, wrestling... I’ve done it all and won a lot of things and he’s never been there. After a while you don’t even realize it. Now that he’s going to be here it’s a plus, but I feel like it’s not going to affect me too much. Maybe my mind will be on it a little bit, but it’s almost like I got used to it and it was just mom.
What kind of relationship did you have with him growing up?
We stayed in touch quite a bit. We’re actually really close. It’s kind of hard to believe, but he did his best to be involved with my life even though he couldn’t be there physically. He always called me to make sure I was doing OK and did what he could. During the recruitment process he tried to help me as much as he could. We get along really well. For someone who wasn’t raised by him, I’m just like him. We’re the exact same person, so it’s kind of weird genetically. And we look a lot alike. It’s weird. Except he’s a lot bigger than me.
What’s it say about your mom (Jamie Rodriguez) that she raised you under those circumstances and you’ve had the athletic career you have? You thrived academically, you’re a cadet at the Air Force academy…
I think it shows a lot that she did all that stuff by herself. She really raised me. She was both parents. When you’re in prison there’s no child support or anything, so she had to raise me financially by herself. She made sure I had everything I needed. She would have not eaten to make sure I had school supplies or whatever. We went through some rough times and she grinded for me. I’m a big momma’s boy. Now that I’m older I can see everything that she’s done and I’m super thankful. It shows the type of person she is to raise a kid by herself and get me all the way here.
Were there grandparents or a stepdad in the picture?
My mom’s mom, my Mimi, she’s my favorite. I was her only grandkid for a long time. When my mom had to work, I’d be with her. Like I said, she’s my favorite. I had fatherly figures in my life. My mom got re-married when I was 11. So I had a stepdad. Great guy. I had a little brother from him. My little brother’s my pride and joy. That was a great thing.
Have you and your dad ever had tough conversations about what got him there – not so much the actual crime but where he was in life that put him in that position?
My dad grew up in a very bad place. His mom was an alcoholic and his dad worked all the time. He grew up in a very bad neighborhood. He grew up where you had to do bad things if you were going to get money. He had no money at home. Then he goes to Oklahoma State and they give him a scholarship but he has no money to eat. It’s not an excuse for him, but he grew up in a bad place around bad people. I feel like he didn’t know any better. He was in a place where you always have to, I guess you’d say, hustle to get somewhere and that’s all he knew. We’ve talked about that. Obviously I grew up in a totally different situation. I never had to go through all that. He always made sure I wasn’t doing anything stupid. In his case, it was just a product of a bad environment.
How often were you able to visit him?
He bounced around Oklahoma. We tried to visit him every two months. It didn’t always happen like that. The Oklahoma prison system is, well, they’re not the best people in the world. I would get there and they’d tell me I couldn’t go see him when I was 8 years old. It was kind of rough growing up. There were times I couldn’t see him for things that weren’t his fault. A prisoner would try to escape and I wouldn’t be allowed to visit him. We’d drive all the way up there – 3, 4 hours away – and they’d say, ‘You can’t see him.’ When you’re 10 years old, 8 years old, that hurts. I’d try to see him as much as possible, but when you’re that far and I played four sports growing up, it was never the easiest thing.
What kind of interaction could you have on those visits? Could you give him a hug?
You could give him a hug at the beginning. Depending on the prison they might have a yard and I’d get to play basketball with him. Sometimes they didn’t and you’d just have to sit at a table across from him. It really depended on the prison. The Oklahoma prison system was kind of rough. They didn’t have much sympathy for a kid and his father. I did a lot of work with a congressman when I was in high school to at least discuss reform. I was actually going to be a law major and focus on all that, but it kind of got away from that.
What role does your father serve now in your life?
Like I said, we’re like the same person. He sees things from me from an outside perspective, so he’s able to give me advice that I wouldn’t be able to see from my perspective. I trust everything he says. I think he’s one of the most wise people I know. A lot of the things he says I really take to heart. He’s going to look out for me, obviously. It’s kind of weird that I’m 21 years old and now I have a dad. It’s almost as if it’s not even like a dad anymore. It’s more like a friend. A best friend. I’m grown. I’m 21 years old. You don’t need a dad to show you how, to teach you how to play catch anymore.