Air Force football coach Troy Calhoun and his team returned to the practice field this past week for spring practice less than seven weeks after the season ended.
The Falcons finished the season 11-2 and ranked No. 22, but return to practice without 31 seniors from a deep class.
Calhoun met with media, including The Gazette’s Brent Briggeman, after practices Wednesday and Thursday. Here are some of his thoughts on various football and non-football issues.
With the short window between the end of the season and the start of spring practice, are there a number of injuries that are still an issue or will keep guys out?
Possibly. And yet that’s one of the things you do discover in the spring, especially guys who haven’t played, is who has some durability. Sometimes you like to find those things out in February or March rather than discoveries you make in September.
What were your thoughts on the halftime dance some of your players did at the basketball game against San Diego State?
They’ve got a little work to do. I’m not saying they need to practice that more than we need to be in the weight room, but you can tell they do have some feet and they do have some skill. I do want to know how many demerits a freshman gets — I saw one of our young guys out there (freshman tight end Kyle Patterson) — I didn’t know he was allowed to have that much fun. I guess we’ll have to see if he gets in a little trouble down the road.
Thoughts on the NHL bringing a game to Falcon Stadium?
It’s awesome to be able to share the venue. At the same time it exposes the community to be able to enjoy what we do here at the United States Air Force Academy. The other thing is I think maybe it just brings a few more eyeballs to the possibilities, especially when it comes to some venue improvements down the road.
With a couple of graduating seniors in the transfer portal — Kyle Johnson and Isaiah Sanders — is that an exciting situation to open a new possibility for players that come through here? (Background: Both players will be finished at Air Force in May, but their elite academic track records have them exploring opportunities to attend graduate school. The NCAA would consider both eligible for another season, since neither played as freshmen. They would be immediately eligible as graduate transfers. Calhoun has long lobbied for an extra semester at the academy.)
You’ve just got to see what unfolds. Part of it is new horizons, so we’ll see what that truly means.
Would you be maybe the only coach in the country potentially happy to see somebody in the transfer portal just because it would be such a unique situation and it wouldn’t be taking away from their time here but showing another potential avenue for recruits to consider?
You’re not happy. That means they have another year.
The news from Boulder this week came as a big surprise to most with Mel Tucker leaving Colorado for Michigan State. As a college football coach, do you have any thoughts on that?
You know, you don’t. We are so immersed in what we do and what we’re trying to do when it comes to the daily work habits and just the discipline and the mental toughness. You’ve got to have that, especially at the United States Air Force Academy and our football program. You lose as many guys as we did, there's going to be a pretty steep learning curve. That’s what we’re thinking about right now.
As a Rockies fan, will Nolan Arenado be the third baseman going forward?
I hear you on that. That is a major concern. We’ll have to see. Do we make some strides to maybe alter the record? I hope so. We’ll see.