Air Force coach Troy Calhoun took questions from media on Thursday following the team's fourth spring practice. The Gazette's Brent Briggeman and two local television reporters were present.

Gazette: Can you confirm that you have interviewed at Colorado?

Calhoun: I was at practice today, and we’re going to get the Air Force Falcons a little bit better. That was our aim today. That’s our sole goal.

Gazette: Was there truth to what you saw in the media?

Calhoun: I haven’t looked at the media. I haven’t watched the media. Not regrettably, maybe regrettably. I haven’t seen a thing. We’ve done nothing but meet, we’ve done nothing but practice. That’s what we’re going to do and that’s what we wanted to get done today, too.

Gazette: Did you not talk to your staff yesterday and tell them that had happened?

Calhoun: That what?

Gazette: That you had interviewed?

Calhoun: Did I?

Gazette: That’s what I’ve heard?

Calhoun: Well, write that then. If that’s what we did. If we told our staff that, then write that. If you think that’s accurate and that’s what you heard, write that. I wouldn’t say just a source, if that really is the truth, we told our staff, there’s freedom to write whatever we want to write.

I’m all about football. That’s what we’re doing. We’re all about Air Force football and what we did today.

Gazette: Is there an adverse effect on football…

Calhoun: Today. Here’s what we did today. What do you got in terms of what we did today?

Gazette: Why is Dane Kinamon playing defense?

Calhoun: That’s a good question. We decided throughout spring ball we want him at safety. We think he can make an impact there. Really when he came out of high school he played a number of positions just in terms of just a really, really versatile football player. I think that’s probably something we had in mind doing about the middle of October. It wasn’t just something we did here in February.

Gazette: OK, here’s a football question. Will you be his football coach in the fall?

See, you’re asking about Air Force football, what happened in practice today?

Local TV reporter: Coach, would you say you’re happy at Air Force right now, because I know there was discussion about…

Calhoun: What’s that have to do with practice? Honestly? What do we have in regards to Air Force football today, practice-wise?

Local TV reporter: Right, I think there are people that have been asking us whether or not you will be here long term. There was talk of an extension, I think that’s something…

Calhoun: I said Air Force football. What happened at practice today? Do you want to talk about our personnel and team and whatnot.

Local TV reporter: There’s no other inclination about interviewing for other positions or other opportunities?

(Pause) Guys? What do we got about practice today? Our guys and the way they moved today and the way they worked. Do we have anything that way?

[The interview continued for an additional 2 minutes, 45 seconds with questions about practice, players and assistant coaches and not the Colorado job speculation]