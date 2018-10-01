Mondays don't get much better than this, Colorado sports fans.
The Colorado Rockies visit the Los Angeles Dodgers at 2 p.m. today in Game 163 of the regular season, with the winner crowned NL West champion. The Rockies and Dodgers forced an extra game in the regular season when they both won Sunday. The game is on ESPN.
Just a few hours after the Rockies' game, the Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs, who lead the AFC West with a 3-0 record. ESPN also has televised coverage of this game.
Here's a look ahead to the busy day and night.