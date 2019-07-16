072518-news-stadium 01
A rendering of the proposed Switchbacks stadium, to be part of the City for Champions’ final project in Colorado Springs.

 Courtesy of City of Colorado Springs
Residents are invited to comment during a meeting on the downtown soccer stadium from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave.

The 145,000-square-foot stadium will be home to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks Football Club. The 8,000-seat facility also will house other sporting and entertainment events and can expand by 7,000 seats for concerts and special events.

The stadium will be on CityGate property, bounded by Cimarron Street to the north, Moreno Avenue to the south, Sierra Madre Street to the west and Sahwatch Street to the east.

Construction is to start in late 2019 with hopes of opening in spring 2021.

The new stadium and Colorado College on-campus hockey arena constitute the fourth and final project in City for Champions, an endeavor first proposed in 2013.

The two projects will bookend downtown from north and south, infusing the area and its businesses with cash and visitors from out of state, Mayor John Suthers said in July 2018, when the projects were announced.

