DENVER Jack Johnson earned his way onto the Colorado Avalanche, who added to their defensive depth.
Johnson, who entered training camp on a professional tryout, signed a one-year contract for the upcoming season. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Sunday morning that the deal was worth $750,000.
It’s a long way from his $4,357,143 cap hit with the Los Angeles Kings earlier in his career. Johnson, 34, indicated before the Avalanche’s first preseason game - in which he had a goal and an assist - that he went where he thought he could win.
“I'm pretty relaxed. I’m in a good place,” Johnson said. “If I have a chance to help this team win a Stanley Cup then I’m absolutely thrilled about it.
“I’m at that point in my career where winning is ... you don’t have that many chances left. This team I believe has as good of a chance as any."
Johnson, an Indianapolis native, has appeared in 950 career NHL regular-season games with the Kings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers.
“Jack is a veteran defenseman that we brought into camp to help shore up our depth on the back end,” general manager Joe Sakic said in a team release. “He provides a steady presence and brings a lot of NHL experience to our team. We like what he has added to our blue line over the past few weeks and we’re pleased to have him on the club as we head into the start of the season.”
Assistant coach Nolan Pratt had a similar description after the Avalanche’s 4-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday in their preseason finale. Johnson was plus-2 with a shot on goal and just over three minutes killing penalties.
“He's had a really nice showing in camp,” Pratt said. “He’s been a steady veteran presence for us and then continued that tonight.”
The Avalanche expected to enter the regular season without the services of one of their top defensemen, Devon Toews, who had offseason shoulder surgery.